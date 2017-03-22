Lake Orion woman named America's favorite crossing guard Health Lake Orion woman named America's favorite crossing guard A Michigan woman earned this year's honor of being America's Favorite Crossing Guard.

Penni Robinson works at Carpenter Elementary School in Lake Orion. She was awarded the 2016-2017 America's Favorite Crossing Guard from Safe Kids Worldwide. She says about 8 or 9 of her coworkers nominated her.

Penni knows the kids by name, and wishes they a great day at school as they cross.

She says the hardest part of her job is, naturally, drivers who aren't paying attention. She says she sees texters all the time.

"When it's below zero and we don't have recess - I still have to be out here," she reminds us, too.

She also reminds us of the crossing guard rules -- if drivers approach a crossing guard in the road, they're to stop 25 feet away.

"I don't think they know the rules, how far they're supposed to be away from the kids so they're right up on them and it's scary," she says.

Once the crossing guard steps off the street, the driver can proceed.

