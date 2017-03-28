Blood clots in legs and how to prevent them Health Blood clots in legs and how to prevent them Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn explains the risk factors of blood clots and how to prevent them.

It's been one year since the passing of Garry Shandling. The comedian and actor died March 24,2016 form a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his lungs. He was 66 years old. March is Blood Clot Awareness month. Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says most people are at low risk for blood clots. He says you may be at risk for a blood clot if you have cancer, experience prolonged bed rest, taking a long trip have a family history, obese or smoke. He says you can lower your risk by making sure you get circulation to your legs, try to lose weight and quit smoking.