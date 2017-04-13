As baby boomers age, the number of Alzheimer's patients is growing Health As baby boomers age, the number of Alzheimer's patients is growing As baby boomers age, the number of Alzheimer's patients is growing.

In the next three decades, the number of People with Alzheimer's disease in the United States is expected to nearly triple. This means more family and friends will be needed to care for these patients, including not just spouses but also younger children, who increasingly are taking responsibility for family members with Alzheimer's.

Because some of these caregivers have limited knowledge about dementia care, doctors at UCLA have created a unique way to make it easier.

UCLA Health hopes other institutions establish their own boot camps as the need for skilled caregivers continues to grow. Meanwhile, some of the information presented in the boot camp is available online at www.dementia.uclahealth.org.

