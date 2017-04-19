The Doctor Is In: What to Expect

Having a child can be the most amazing part of life for parents. It can also be one of the most uncertain times as well. There are so many questions from pregnancy to post-birth. What's safe to eat? Is it safe to take cold medicine? Wednesday, the Doctor Is In, and two experts from Beaumont Health join Deena Centofanti to answer your questions.
Experts:
Dr. Seth Faber , Pediatrician Beaumont Health
Dr. sara Garmel, ObGyn Beaumont Health
Deanna Robb, Beaumont Health Parenting Program
Join Beaumont Children's experts and area vendors for our 2017 baby fair events for new and expecting parents. Family and friends are also welcome and encouraged to attend.
Saturday, April 22
11 A.M. - 2 P.M.
Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Saturday, April 29
11 A.M. - 2 P.M.
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
South Tower
The events provide advice from Beaumont's Baby Team of caregiving experts and doctors as well as experienced parents.
Baby Fair event highlights include:
great prizes at each fair
refreshments
new parent mini classes
mom and baby friendly vendors
educational information
You can also learn more about our birthing centers.
Registration for the Baby Fairs is not required.