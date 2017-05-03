The Doctor Is In: May is Melanoma Awareness Month Health The Doctor Is In: May is Melanoma Awareness Month Join Deena Centofanti and two doctors from Beaumont Health as they explain who's at risk for skin cancer, how to protect yourself and why it's important to get checked.

May is "Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month."

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. It can almost always be cured when it's found and treated early. Join Deena Centofanti and two doctors from Beaumont Health as they explain who's at risk for skin cancer, how to protect yourself and why it's important to get checked.

The Experts:

Dr. Wendy Sadoff, Beaumont Dermatologist

Dr. Doug Grucz , Beaumont Family Medicine

The following six steps have been recommended by the AAD and the Skin Cancer Foundation to help reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Minimize exposure to the sun at midday - between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Apply sunscreen, with at least a SPF-15 or higher that protects against both UVA and UVB rays, to all areas of the body that are exposed to the sun.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, even on cloudy days. Reapply after swimming or perspiring.

Wear clothing that covers the body and shades the face. Hats should provide shade for both the face and back of the neck. Wearing sunglasses will reduce the amount of rays reaching the eye by filtering as much as 80 percent of the rays, and protecting the lids of our eyes as well as the lens.

Avoid exposure to UV radiation from sunlamps or tanning parlors.

Protect children. Keep them from excessive sun exposure when the sun is strongest (between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.), and apply sunscreen liberally and frequently to children 6 months of age and older.

Check your skin regularly for changes.



Beaumont's Free Skin Cancer Screening

Wednesday, May 10

Beaumont Oakwood

Dearborn

2-5 p.m.

register online

Saturday, May 20

Beaumont Cancer Center

Farmington Hills

1-4 p.m.

call 248-471-8120 to register