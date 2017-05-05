A pillowcase that helps prevent sleep wrinkles Health A pillowcase that helps prevent sleep wrinkles A lot of money is spent on keeping wrinkles at bay. The items range from expensive creams to facelifts.

A lot of money is spent on keeping wrinkles at bay. The items range from expensive creams to facelifts.

Deena Centofanti looks into a simple change that you can make every night and tells you how it may slow down the aging process.

She says you may want to rethink your bedding choices because sleeping on cotton pillowcases could be adding years to your face.

America's holistic plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn says that cotton catches the skin and pulls it into position.

Those sleep lines you wake up with can eventualy turn into permanent wrinkles. There are also anti-wrinkle beauty pillows on the market.

They range in price from anywhere from $50 to $160.

The pillows actually cradle your face so you're not wrinkling any of the delicate skin.