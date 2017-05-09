Is fasting good for you?

Posted:May 09 2017 11:01AM EDT

Updated:May 09 2017 11:16AM EDT

If you're trying to lose a little weight, a fasting plan may be just as beneficial as counting calories.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that there is no difference in weight loss between a year of following a calorie-restrictive diet and a year of following an alternate-day fasting diet.

One group  ate 25% of calories on "fast days" and switched it up on "feast days" they ate 125% of calories needed.  Another group only consumed 75 % of their calorie needs daily.  The results after  a year: 6% weight loss in the alternate-day fasting group and 5.5%  loss when only counting calories

Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says fasting works when done correctly.  Dr. Kahn, AKA America's Healthy Heart Doc, tried a fasting mimicking diet for two months and explains what happened on www.mindbodygreen.com  
 


