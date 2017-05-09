Is fasting good for you? Health Is fasting good for you? If you're trying to lose a little weight, a fasting plan may be just as beneficial as counting calories.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that there is no difference in weight loss between a year of following a calorie-restrictive diet and a year of following an alternate-day fasting diet.

One group ate 25% of calories on "fast days" and switched it up on "feast days" they ate 125% of calories needed. Another group only consumed 75 % of their calorie needs daily. The results after a year: 6% weight loss in the alternate-day fasting group and 5.5% loss when only counting calories

Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says fasting works when done correctly. Dr. Kahn, AKA America's Healthy Heart Doc, tried a fasting mimicking diet for two months and explains what happened on www.mindbodygreen.com

