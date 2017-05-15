Tick Season: Lyme Disease prevention tips Health Tick Season : Lyme Disease Prevention Tips Dr. Matthew Sims, who specializes in Infectious Disease at Beaumont Health, shares tips on how to prevent tick bites.

- Health officials say a deer tick carrying lyme disease has been confirmed in Livingston County.

Warmer weather in February may be causing a bigger tick issue this season and health officials are warning people to take steps to prevent tick bites.

Dr. Matthew Sims, who specializes in Infectious Disease at Beaumont Health, says to prevent tick bites be sure to wear clothes that cover you up when you're outdoors. Other protective moves include using a repellant with Deet. After coming in from outdoors, you should take a shower and do a full body tick check.

Dr. Sims says extracting ticks within the first 24 hours can help prevent the transmission of Lyme Disease.

When you're extracting the tick, be sure to use pointy tweezers and make sure you get the entire head out.