The Doctor Is In: June is Men's Health Month

Content is provided by Beaumont Health

June is Men's Health Month.

Many of the major health risks men face, such as cancer or heart disease can be treated with early diagnosis or even prevented.

The problem is getting the guys to take an active role in their own health.

Wednesday, join Deena Centofanti and two doctors from Beaumont Health as they discuss some of the big health problems men deal with and how they can get help.

The Experts:

Dr. Anthony Lutz, Cardiologist Beaumont Health

Dr. Parag Patel , Family Medicine Beaumont Health

