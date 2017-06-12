Hydrate with more than watter this summer

- The heat has been cranked up in Metro Detroit and this is a good reminder for all to stay hydrated. But sometimes, you want just a bit more than water - it does get a bit boring - but there are some good healthy foods that help you get hydrated.

Alysse Calcaterra is a registered dietician at the Henry Ford Hospital and says that to know how much water to drink, you have to know your weight.

"Typically, water and food requirements are individual. So you take your body weight in pounds and divide it in half. That amount in ounces is how much fluid you need during the day," Calcaterra said.

If you don't want to drink anymore water, there are fruits and vegetables that are more 70% water. Strawberries, blueberries and watermelon of course. But how much fruit should you actually need to eat?

"A cup of cubed watermelon equals one cup of water. A serving of berries, 3/4 of a cup, is considered to be equal to 8 oz. of water," she said.

Spinach, carrots, peppers and pineapple are also good for you.

"They're all very important for helping to fight chronic disease, they all have great vital nutrients in them so not only are you getting hydrated, you're also getting those important plant proteins and plant powers," Calcaterra said.

But it's not all fruits and vegetables; you can also have soup and some juices.

"Maybe a summer cucumber soup. Cucumbers with yogurt, dill, ice cubes and mint and then blending it together," Calcaterra said. "Herbal teas, skim milk, 100% fruit juices or freshly squeezed fruit juices, those are great hydrating ways."

The things to stay away from: coffee and soda. They're very dehydrating and count against your hydration requirements for the day.