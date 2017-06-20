Coconut oil may not be as healthy as you think, Heart Association warns

It turns out coconut oil may not be as healthy as you may have thought. The American Heart Association warning coconut oil is very high in saturated fat, even more than butter and lard. America's Heart Healthy Doctor, Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says some healthier choices for cooking include, extra virgin olive oil, organic canola oil, organic corn oil or organic safflower oil. Butter and coconut oil contain saturated fats which can raise your bad cholesterol, and lead to cardiovascular disease. However, Dr. Kahn says there's no harm in using coconut oil for your body or hair.