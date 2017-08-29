Man on a mission - breast cancer awareness stunt gathers support

- One man is on a mission to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society -- and he isn't afraid to sport his pink.

From daytime to darkness, as traffic made its way up and down Lapeer Road, Matt Pfeiffer sat in a huge, inflatable pink chair outside his business to raise awareness.

"I thought if I sat in it for 24 hours, I could raise awareness of breast cancer and the fight against it," he says.

So from 11 a.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday, this chair was his home. And, yes, he got a few stares, but also plenty of support.

Matt is one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors, men who will wear pink to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Matt says strangers brought blankets and pillow, and others dropped by to share their cancer-related story.

The pink chair, courtesy of the American Cancer Society, is not just a fun photo op, but it's a great conversation starter for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the annual walk in October that works to change the impact of breast cancer, which in Michigan alone, will take the life of about 1,400 women this year.

"A lot of people in our community have been touched by breast cancer and cancer in general, so, I see it as a great way to help others," Pfeiffer says.

