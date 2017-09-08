4 ways to reset your health this fall

- With Labor Day behind us and summer vacation over, it's time to reset your health. Say goodbye to the barbecues, burgers and ice creams.



It's time to get back in the game and lose the "anything goes" mentality we sometimes get when on summer vacation.

Here are four tips to help us do some damage control.

1. Fast for 12 hours. One cardiologist says it's important to give your digestive system a break, so if you eat you last meal at 5 at night don't eat another bite until after 5 a.m. the next day.



2. Load up on veggies. Make sure the veggie portion of each meal is at least twice the size of the carb. Look at any successful diet and you find most veggies are free to eat.

3. Find a friend. You will probably be more successful with your goal if you have a buddy. You can go online and find support or in person to meet someone for a walk or a workout. It's tough to stick to new healthy habits on your own.

4. Track calories/ track exercise. Most of the time we have no idea just how much we're consuming in a day. Tracking it will give you a better idea and help you keep things in perspective.

As we carry around these smart phones, many apps are available to help us keep track of what were eating and how much we're moving.

Most nurtitionsists will tell us we should be weighing ourselves at least once a week. Wednesday usually a good day when those weekend choices aren't showing up on the scale.