<section id="story414499413" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414499413" data-article-version="1.0">After a heart attack, a plant-based diet helped him shed 90 pounds and most of his medications</h1>
</header> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/after-a-heart-attack-a-plant-based-diet-helped-him-shed-90-pounds-and-most-of-his-medications" data-title="After a heart attack, a plant-based diet helped him shed 90 pounds and most of his medications" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/after-a-heart-attack-a-plant-based-diet-helped-him-shed-90-pounds-and-most-of-his-medications" addthis:title="After a heart attack, a plant-based diet helped him shed 90 pounds and most of his medications"> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414499413"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:18PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414499413-414493399" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414499413" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - The list of medications that Oliver Bosnjakovski was taking for his various conditions was staggering.</p><p>He had something for diabetes, three-to-four high blood pressure medicines, depression, anxiety, Statin for cholesterol.</p><p>"(That was) pretty much the cocktail of the day," he said.</p><p>The meds he was taking went toward the "several lifestyle diseases" he said he was diagnosed with in 2012 - ranging from obesity to high blood pressure. To go along with his laundry list of medications was the cardiac arrest he suffered due to four blockages in his heart. Bosnjakovski estimates he weighed over 300 pounds.</p><p>Then someone close to him died from leukemia in January of 2015. He had no choice, Bosnjakovski said. "I was given a chance early on. So I made the decision to be the best person I could be."</p><p>Along with that decision was a serendipitous segment that aired on FOX 2 regarding the wonders of a plant-based diet.</p><p>"When I converted to a whole foods plant-based lifestyle, that's when I noticed all of my blood work getting better," said Mark Ramirez on TV in 2015. Ramirez began a group with his wife called Chickpea and Bean, a support group for those looking for a dietary lifestyle change.</p><p>"I just couldn't believe the results he had gotten from going plant-based," Bosnjakovski said. "You know, reversing diabetes, which has done so much damage to my body, I was - I had hope and so I tried the next day."</p><p>And try he did. But it wasn't a quick fix. It took months of trial and error. But a solution began to emerge.</p><p>"It took me a couple of months to practice the different kinds of food that I liked," Bosnjakovski said. "By the time I actually switched over fully, it was very very very easy."</p><p>Bosnjakovski lost 90 pounds. The amalgamation of pills he took reduced. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body through the blood. And now, researchers have developed a new kind of laser that can find and zap those tumor cells from the outside of the skin.</p><p>Though it may still be a ways away from becoming a commercial diagnostic tool, the laser is up to 1,000 times more sensitive than current methods used to detect tumor cells in blood, the researchers reported June 12 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.</p><p>To test for cancer spread, doctors typically take blood samples, but often the tests fail to find tumor cells even if they are present in a single sample, especially if the patient has an early form of cancer, said senior author Vladimir Zharov, director of the nanomedicine center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds" title="Two bottled water brands sold at Target, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds" data-articleId="414044739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two bottled water brands sold at Target, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice.</p><p>The California Center for Environmental Health issued a release on Tuesday regarding independent testing that found high levels of arsenic — a toxic metal that can cause reproductive harm, cancer and birth defects — in two prominent bottled water brands.</p><p>CEH has sent legal notices to the manufacturers and retailers of Starkey Water, owned by Whole Foods, and Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, which is bottled in Mexico and sold at Target and Walmart.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/beagles-and-other-scent-hounds-could-be-used-to-help-in-early-detection-of-lung-cancers-study-finds" title="Beagles and other scent hounds could be used to help in early detection of lung cancers, study finds" data-articleId="414034001" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__Dogs_with_strong_senses_of_smell__0_7427661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__Dogs_with_strong_senses_of_smell__0_7427661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__Dogs_with_strong_senses_of_smell__0_7427661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__Dogs_with_strong_senses_of_smell__0_7427661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__Dogs_with_strong_senses_of_smell__0_7427661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dogs with a strong sense of smell could help doctors detect certain lung cancers earlier, a study suggests." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beagles and other scent hounds could be used to help in early detection of lung cancers, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dogs with a strong sense of smell, such as beagles, could help in early detection of certain lung cancers in humans, a recent study suggests.</p><p>The study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association , used a small sample size of dogs to differentiate between healthy blood serum samples and those of people with lung cancer.</p><p>Researchers said they chose to focus on lung cancer detection because it is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC's new, limited-edition Cheetos chicken sandwich is pictured in a provided photo. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_20190624021316-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Should_reparations_be_paid_for_slavery__0_7433909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Should_reparations_be_paid_for_slavery__0_20190623144649"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Should reparations be paid for slavery?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WORLDS UGLIEST DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-golf-club-ready-for-rocket-mortgage-classic" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detroit Golf Club ready for Rocket Mortgage Classic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spike-of-violence-against-black-transgender-women-a-growing-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spike of violence against black transgender women a growing crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/group-of-16-young-people-band-together-in-shelby-township-to-help-those-struggling-with-depression" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group of 16 young people band together in Shelby Township to help those struggling with depression</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/women-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's wedding band stolen, house ransacked after masked men burglarize her home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/black-woman-says-j-alexander-s-bartender-refused-service-when-she-wouldn-t-get-up-for-white-men" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Black woman says J. 