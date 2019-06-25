< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/logo-fox-2-detroit-wjbk-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 82°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-">Should reparations be paid for slavery?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog">'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/BDD9B2CBEAFA43F380885603359EB522_1560894899681_7415043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1131126942_1556294311272_7175440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/clarkston-s-the-fed-shows-off-new-menu"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Clarkston_s_The_Fed_shows_off_new_menu_0_7442077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clarkston's The Fed shows off new menu"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/clarkston-s-the-fed-shows-off-new-menu">Clarkston's The Fed shows off new menu</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/get-krazy-fit-with-new-studio"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Get_Krazy_Fit_with_new_studio_0_7442052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Get Krazy Fit with new studio"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/get-krazy-fit-with-new-studio">Get Krazy Fit with new studio</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/home-depot-outdoor-entertaining"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Home_Depot_outdoor_entertaining_0_7442029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Home Depot outdoor entertaining"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/home-depot-outdoor-entertaining">Home Depot outdoor entertaining</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/dandelion-and-rose-eats-with-fresh-thyme-farmers-market"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dandelion_and_rose_eats_with_Fresh_Thyme_0_7441965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dandelion and rose eats with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/dandelion-and-rose-eats-with-fresh-thyme-farmers-market">Dandelion and rose eats with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/clarkston-s-the-fed-shows-off-new-menu">Clarkston's The Fed shows off new menu</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/get-krazy-fit-with-new-studio">Get Krazy Fit with new studio</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/home-depot-outdoor-entertaining">Home Depot outdoor entertaining</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/dandelion-and-rose-eats-with-fresh-thyme-farmers-market">Dandelion and rose eats with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/art-van-celebrating-60-years-with-classic-truck-giveaway">Art Van celebrating 60 years with classic truck giveaway</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/hazel-ravines-and-downtown-with-mimosa-recipes">Hazel, Ravines and Downtown with mimosa recipes</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/worldcup">2019 World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=21729253"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4690"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414710311" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414710311" data-article-version="1.0">Airplanes are full of germs. Here's some tips on how to avoid getting sick</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414710311" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Airplanes are full of germs. Here's some tips on how to avoid getting sick&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/airplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick" data-title="Airplanes are full of germs. Here's some tips on how to avoid getting sick" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/airplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick" addthis:title="Airplanes are full of germs. Here's some tips on how to avoid getting sick"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414710311.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414710311");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414710311_414696443_180277"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414710311_414696443_180277";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414696443","video":"578114","title":"Germs%20are%20everywhere%20on%20airplanes.%20Here%27s%20how%20to%20avoid%20getting%20sick.","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FGerms_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FGerms_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here_s_how_to_578114_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656107751%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdSugsYuFyQHwRtiIv5-bahlnQKU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 05:55PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414710311_414696443_180277",video:"578114",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here_s_how_to_578114_1800.mp4?Expires=1656107751&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dSugsYuFyQHwRtiIv5-bahlnQKU",eventLabel:"Germs%20are%20everywhere%20on%20airplanes.%20Here%27s%20how%20to%20avoid%20getting%20sick.-414696443",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414710311"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:55PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414710311" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414710311-414696428"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414710311-414696428" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Germs_are_everywhere_on_airplanes__Here__0_7443002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414710311" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - If you're getting ready for some summer air travel, let's face it. The germs may be tough to avoid. </p><p>A recent study finds travelers are up to 100 times more likely to contract a cold while flying. But there are some tricks to staying healthy. </p><p>"When I go to take a little nap and lay my head back or go to the side I'm always wondering you know, who was the person there before me and was it cleaned?" says flyer Kimberly Hand.</p><p>Your likelihood of catching something could depend on a few factors: the time of the season, when you're traveling, and the exposures you've already had and how your immune system is reacting, Dr. Seetha Lakshmi tells us. </p><p>She says one thing you can do to protect yourself is sanitize.</p><p>"Sanitize your hands. Using a sanitizer to wipe your trays your arm rest, make sure you sanitize your local area around you," she says. "Also prevent touching your nose or mouth because that's how the germs actually can infect you."</p><p>Keep water handy. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because those can also dehydrate you. </p><p>Snagging a window seat could be helpful, and it would decrease exposure based on traffic. (Unless your seat mate is sick, of course.) </p><p>If you have a problem with your immune system, wearing a mask is recommended if you're heading to high exposure areas like an airport or airplane. </p><p>Bottom line - pack some wipes in your carryon, and don't be shy about wiping down all the surfaces armrests, tray tables, headrests, etc. And then keep your hands away from your face. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414710311 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story414710311 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-414710311",i="relatedHeadlines-414710311",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5038"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2161"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66090" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/after-a-heart-attack-a-plant-based-diet-helped-him-shed-90-pounds-and-most-of-his-medications" title="After a heart attack, a plant-based diet helped him shed 90 pounds and most of his medications" data-articleId="414499413" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/From_a_cocktail_of_medications_to_a_plan_0_7438224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After a heart attack, a plant-based diet helped him shed 90 pounds and most of his medications</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The list of medications that Oliver Bosnjakovski was taking for his various conditions was staggering.</p><p>He had something for diabetes, three-to-four high blood pressure medicines, depression, anxiety, Statin for cholesterol.</p><p>"(That was) pretty much the cocktail of the day," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood" title="Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood" data-articleId="414270777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body through the blood. And now, researchers have developed a new kind of laser that can find and zap those tumor cells from the outside of the skin.</p><p>Though it may still be a ways away from becoming a commercial diagnostic tool, the laser is up to 1,000 times more sensitive than current methods used to detect tumor cells in blood, the researchers reported June 12 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.</p><p>To test for cancer spread, doctors typically take blood samples, but often the tests fail to find tumor cells even if they are present in a single sample, especially if the patient has an early form of cancer, said senior author Vladimir Zharov, director of the nanomedicine center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds" title="Two bottled water brands sold at Target, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds" data-articleId="414044739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Toxic_levels_of_arsenic_present_in_two_p_0_7430554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two bottled water brands sold at Target, Whole Foods contain toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many people buy bottled water at a premium under the assumption that it is healthier, cleaner and safer than tap water, but new consumer reports reveal that not all bottled water is actually a better choice.</p><p>The California Center for Environmental Health issued a release on Tuesday regarding independent testing that found high levels of arsenic — a toxic metal that can cause reproductive harm, cancer and birth defects — in two prominent bottled water brands.</p><p>CEH has sent legal notices to the manufacturers and retailers of Starkey Water, owned by Whole Foods, and Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, which is bottled in Mexico and sold at Target and Walmart.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jussie smollett noose around neck bodycam_1561415753071.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC's new, limited-edition Cheetos chicken sandwich is pictured in a provided photo. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_20190624021316-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/amid-vibrant-reds-blues-and-greens-adults-with-special-needs-make-money-selling-artwork" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amid vibrant reds, blues and greens, adults with special needs make money selling their artwork</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/following-fireworks-car-struck-9-year-old-girl-crossing-with-her-mom-before-driving-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Following fireworks, car struck 9-year-old girl crossing with her mom, before driving away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nathaniel-abraham-gets-break-by-judge-in-drug-dealing-sentence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nathaniel Abraham gets break by judge in drug dealing sentence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-gov-whitmer-blasts-gop-for-vacation-instead-of-resolving-budget" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan Gov. Whitmer blasts GOP for "vacation" instead of resolving budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-wanted-for-recording-man-using-urinal-at-woodhaven-bowling-alley" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted for recording man using urinal at Woodhaven bowling alley</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6303"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WJBK-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414710311'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-2-weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings">Mornings</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</p> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5038",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5038\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0724",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0724\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2161",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2161\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6404",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6404\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4191",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4191\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6303",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6303\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8240",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8240\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4690",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4690\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0459",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0459\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Fairplanes-are-full-of-germs-here-s-some-tips-on-how-to-avoid-getting-sick"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488902000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"2 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43960);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>