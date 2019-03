Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

What frustrates doctors is that screenings can detect colon cancer early, but many Americans don't want to go through with it.

The American Cancer Society gives us six ways to lower your risk:

1. Getting screened. And it's now recommeded you get checked starting at age 45.

2. Eat right. Diets that include lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains have been linked with a decreased risk of colon or rectal cancer. Eat less red meat (beef, pork, or lamb) and processed meats (hot dogs and some lunch meats), which have been linked with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

3. Exercise. Get regular exercise. If you are not physically active, you may have a greater chance of developing colon cancer.

4. Control your weight.

5. Don't smoke.

6. Limit your alchohol.