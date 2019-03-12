< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fdespite-the-ease-of-detecting-colon-cancer-early-many-americans-don-t-go-through-with-it width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Despite the ease of detecting colon cancer early, many Americans don't go through with it data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Despite_the_ease_of_getting_your_colon_s_0_6883569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Despite the ease of detecting colon cancer early, many Americans don't go through with it&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Despite_the_ease_of_getting_your_colon_s_0_6883569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/despite-the-ease-of-detecting-colon-cancer-early-many-americans-don-t-go-through-with-it" data-title="Despite the ease of detecting colon cancer early, many Americans don't go through with it" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/despite-the-ease-of-detecting-colon-cancer-early-many-americans-don-t-go-through-with-it" addthis:title="Despite the ease of detecting colon cancer early, many Americans don't go through with it"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394476906");f.find("li Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. What frustrates doctors is that screenings can detect colon cancer early, but many Americans don't want to go through with it. The American Cancer Society gives us six ways to lower your risk:

1. Getting screened. And it's now recommeded you get checked starting at age 45. 

2. Eat right. Diets that include lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains have been linked with a decreased risk of colon or rectal cancer. Eat less red meat (beef, pork, or lamb) and processed meats (hot dogs and some lunch meats), which have been linked with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

3. Exercise. Get regular exercise. If you are not physically active, you may have a greater chance of developing colon cancer. 

4. Control your weight.

5. Don't smoke.

6. Limit your alchohol. And if you're like many people, hitting the snooze button once or twice might be part of your morning wake-up routine, allowing you a few morning minutes in your warm bed. </p><p>But according to Dr. Reena Mehra, a sleep expert at Cleveland Clinic, all that snoozing isn't helping your body get the restorative sleep it needs.</p><p>"The latter part of our sleep cycle is comprised of REM sleep, or dream sleep. And so, if you're hitting the snooze button, then you're disrupting that REM sleep or dream sleep," she says. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/doctor-tells-patient-he-doesn-t-have-long-to-live-through-hospital-robot-s-video-screen" title="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU </span>, <span class="author">Leslie Dyste, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 09:20AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 02:10PM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Ernest Quintana went into Kaiser Permanente Medical 