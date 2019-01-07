Early meals should be your biggest of the day

- We know food choices can make a big difference in our health, but when we eat can make a big difference, too.

"As you eat late, we get fat. So, it adds to our waist size; it adds to inflammation; it adds to type 2 diabetes. In the studies of people, they gain weight when they eat calories at night," says Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Michael Roizen.

Our bodies become more insulin resistant throughout the day, according to Dr. Roizen. He says that means sugar stays in the bloodstream and is transformed into fat, so it's best to avoid eating after dark.

"You should eat early for the best health, before 2 p.m., and try and eat only when the sun is up," he says.

He recommends eating 75 percent of calories before 2 p.m. That means breakfast and lunch should be your largest meals, and dinner your smallest. He says before long, it'll become habit.

"Your body clock shifts to wanting to eat and feeling hungry in the morning, and not hungry in the evening," he says.

Getting plenty of protein and healthy fat in the morning and at lunchtime will help ward off hunger. Also, being open minded about what you're eating can help the transition.

"Stop stereotyping food. I've gone to having salmon burgers for breakfast, they're wonderful, or avocado toast, and if you will, oatmeal for dinner," Dr. Roizen says.

He suggests eating within a 12-hour window or less, or try only eating when there's daylight. You can also start small and do this three day a week, before working your way up to every day.

Don't worry if you fall off the wagon while resetting your "food clock." Dr. Roizen says you can always get back on. He says you can even reap health benefits by adopting daytime eating five out of seven days.

And remember the less you eat at night, the more likely it is you'll wake up feeling hungry and enjoy that big breakfast.