Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more">State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders">Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/tv-anchor-gives-on-air-rebuttal-to-viewer-critique-of-attire">TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says">NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more">State Lawmakers and Gov. FDA blasts Juul for fueling public health crisis after Michigan ban on e-cigs. What happens next? <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428233573-428233801" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/What_happens_next_now_that_Michigan_has__0_7649717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - The Juul makes up 70% of the e-cigarette market in the country. The brand is filled with nicotine, and now the government is blasting the vaping giant - saying they may have helped fuel the public health crisis. </p><p>It's a big warning from the government to the top selling vape company. </p><p>The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Juul, ordering it to stop making false statements about the safety of its products. The agency accused Juul of illegally marketing its products as a safer alternative to smoking. </p><p>Federal law already bans retailers from selling e-cigarettes to youth under 18, but a recent spike in underage vaping prompted the added scrutiny.</p><p>This, coming days after Michigan became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to all ages, which includes Juul and other brands.</p><p>"Bubble gum, fruit loops; these are flavors that are geared towards kids," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "They say your parents will never know, because they plug in like a USB. This is deceptive; this is destructive, and most importantly it's compromising our kids' health."</p><p>Gov. Whitmer's goal is to slow down teen vaping.</p><p>"We're going to cut off access for a lot of kids, so that they're not in a position where they're getting addicted to a substance that they don't even know what the long-term ramifications are," she said. </p><p>Some see it as a controversial move, others see it as a step in the right direction - like New York governor Andrew Cuomo, calling on lawmakers to consider a ban on the popular products.</p><p>"Common sense says if you don't know what you are smoking, don't smoke it," he said. </p><p>If you know teenagers, you know that regulations aren't enough to keep teens from vaping.</p><p>"People still, you know, decide to keep vaping regardless of new health reports coming out," a student from the University of Delaware, Justin Silberlust, offered. </p><p>So what happens next? </p><p>A Juul spokesman telling the Associated Press they will "fully cooperate" with the FDA. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New study links eating poultry to cancer for first time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health links poultry to different types of cancers that include melanoma, prostate cancer, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.</p><p>Link to study</p><p>"Poultry intake was positively associated with risk for malignant melanoma (HR per 30 g/day increment in intake 1.20, 95% CI 1.00–1.44), prostate cancer (1.11, 1.02–1.22) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (1.26, 1.03–1.55)," the study says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/1-person-dies-by-suicide-every-40-seconds-who-says-heres-how-to-help-those-who-are-struggling" title="1 person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, WHO says — Here's how to help those who are struggling" data-articleId="428171422" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_person_dies_by_suicide_every_40_second_0_7648750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_person_dies_by_suicide_every_40_second_0_7648750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_person_dies_by_suicide_every_40_second_0_7648750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_person_dies_by_suicide_every_40_second_0_7648750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/1_person_dies_by_suicide_every_40_second_0_7648750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The figured were released by the World Health Organization ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, WHO says — Here's how to help those who are struggling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, according to figures by the World Health Organization.</p><p>While there has been an increase in the number of countries with suicide prevention strategies over the last five years to a total of 38, the World Health Organization said Monday that the number is still “far too few” in the lead up to World Suicide Prevention Day.</p><p>“Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable. We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/mom-s-raw-post-on-childhood-cancer-goes-viral-it-affects-the-entire-family-" title="Mom's raw post on childhood cancer goes viral: 'It affects the entire family'" data-articleId="428151551" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The photo of Beckett and his big sister Aubrey was part of a post on the Beckett Strong Facebook page that has received tens of thousands of shares since Sept. 3. (Kennedy News and Media. )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom's raw post on childhood cancer goes viral: 'It affects the entire family'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandria Hein, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heart-wrenching photos of a 5-year-old girl gently supporting her 4-year-old brother as the side effects of chemotherapy disrupt their playtime have gone viral after their mother shared a raw post about how childhood cancer impacts the whole family.</p><p>“One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family,” Kaitlin Burge, a mother of three from Princeton, Texas, wrote on Sept. 3. “You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face? To some this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together.”</p><p>Burge had posted the photos on the “Beckett Strong” Facebook page, which was created after her son, Beckett, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tv-anchor-gives-on-air-rebuttal-to-viewer-critique-of-attire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/high%20wasted%20pants_1568075749817.jpg_7647790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A model walks the runway during the TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 fashion show at The Apollo Theater on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)" title="high wasted pants_1568075749817.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1568056056896.jpg_7646935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office, Sept. 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1172289651_1568056056896-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7645438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_20190908132756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DALLAS MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB 9P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cannabis-beer-maker-buys-rochester-mills-brewery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cannabis beer maker buys Rochester Mills Brewery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reports-of-possible-barricaded-gunman-in-huron-township" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reports of fire, possible barricaded gunman in Huron Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/army-vet-father-chases-down-wrestles-man-who-followed-daughter-home-from-bus-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oliver&#x20;was&#x20;waiting&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;15-year-old&#x20;10th&#x20;grade&#x20;daughter&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;home&#x20;from&#x20;Franklin&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;found&#x20;27-year-old&#x20;David&#x20;Roberts&#x20;of&#x20;Livonia&#x20;had&#x20;followed&#x20;her&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Army vet father chases down, wrestles man who followed daughter home from bus stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/auto-expert-weighs-in-on-gm-and-uaw-negotiations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Auto expert weighs in on GM and UAW negotiations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/she-disappeared-in-2017-and-her-body-was-found-in-2019-what-happened-to-mia-patterson-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>She disappeared in 2017 and her body was found in 2019. 