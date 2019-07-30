< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. How your kid's crazy toy can be a fitness weapon Posted Jul 30 2019 06:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 06:27PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421180646-421180143" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/How_a_crazy_kid_s_toy_can_be_used_as_a_f_0_7560734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - In 1963 the hula hoop swiveled its way into American culture, selling millions. And decades later the hula hoop is still gathering new fans. </p><p>A hula hoop may seem like just a kid's toy, but the right hula hoop can actually be a fitness weapon. </p><p>Sara Wood picked up her passion for hula hooping about three years ago.</p><p>"I immediately started noticing changes in my body after the first few months of doing it consistently. It's a really good ab workout, so I was feeling muscles that I never had before," she says. </p><p>Sara now teaches a hula hoop fitness class, which starts with some very simple movements. To start, Sara instructs putting your feet hip-width apart and resting the hoop on your lower back. </p><p>Once you get the hang of it, it can be pretty fun. You're burning calories and using muscles. But remember - you have to use the right hoop.</p><p>"I don't just use kids' hoops from the Dollar Store, I buy all my hoops online from special retailers that are designed for either fitness or for trick hooping. They're a special kind of plastic that is more reactive or heavier, depending on what kind of skill level you are," she says. </p><p>Sara teaches a class at Anytime Fitness in Lake Orion. 