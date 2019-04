- Water balloons, slip and slides and big wheels sounds like summer fun, right? A public safety group, though, says some of our summer favorites are downright dangerous.

Before the kids roll their eyes, we should point out that summer months are statically dangerous for kids.

So the public safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, has come up with the top ten summer safety traps.

Topping their list is a water balloon slingshot.

WATCH says it can cause eye injuries, as it shoots water balloons up to 150 feet. Plus, those leftover balloon parts can be a choking hazard for younger kids.

Next, lawn darts. Sure they're no longer sold with sharp points, but the heavy weight can be dangerous when thrown.

Many of us have fond memories of a big wheel, but low-riding wheeled toys are considered dangerous because cars can't see them.

Backyard pools, whether they be in ground, above ground or even a baby pool, are always considered risky.

"Thirty seconds. That's the time it took a 2-year-old to scale the gate to the top of an above-ground pool. The average cell phone call is three plus minutes, so just turning away from your child for a moment to talk a call could result in devastating consequences," says Joan Siff of WATCH.

Speaking of water, slip 'n' slides make the list of dangerous toys, too. When bigger kids slide down there can be collisions and broken bones. WATCH also says that's the risk with bounce houses and trampolines.

Some might say use common sense and kids won't get hurt, but the summer months

account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to kids. Hospital emergency rooms will also see about 2.5 million injured kids this summer.

Bottom line: supervision and rules are two important factors to keeping kids safe.

If you want to learn more about the full list of the top summer safety traps, you can get more information here.