List released of dangerous children's summer toys data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/22/WATCH_releases_list_of_deadly_summer_chi_0_5692467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-342172161-342155349" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/22/WATCH_releases_list_of_deadly_summer_chi_0_5692467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-342172161" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(WJBK)</strong> - Water balloons, slip and slides and big wheels sounds like summer fun, right? A public safety group, though, says some of our summer favorites are downright dangerous.</p><p>Before the kids roll their eyes, we should point out that summer months are statically dangerous for kids. </p><p>So the public safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, has come up with the top ten summer safety traps.</p><p>Topping their list is a water balloon slingshot. </p><p>WATCH says it can cause eye injuries, as it shoots water balloons up to 150 feet. Plus, those leftover balloon parts can be a choking hazard for younger kids.</p><p>Next, lawn darts. Sure they're no longer sold with sharp points, but the heavy weight can be dangerous when thrown. </p><p>Many of us have fond memories of a big wheel, but low-riding wheeled toys are considered dangerous because cars can't see them. </p><p>Backyard pools, whether they be in ground, above ground or even a baby pool, are always considered risky.</p><p>"Thirty seconds. That's the time it took a 2-year-old<strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/child-scales-un-climbable-pool-ladder-in-viral-video" target="_blank"> to scale the gate to the top of an above-ground pool</a></strong>. The average cell phone call is three plus minutes, so just turning away from your child for a moment to talk a call could result in devastating consequences," says Joan Siff of WATCH. </p><p>Speaking of water, slip 'n' slides make the list of dangerous toys, too. When bigger kids slide down there can be collisions and broken bones. WATCH also says that's the risk with bounce houses and trampolines. </p><p>Some might say use common sense and kids won't get hurt, but the summer months <br /> account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to kids. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens to sell CBD products in several states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walgreens will soon jump on the CBD bandwagon.</p><p>The retailer announced that it will soon sell products containing cannabidiol at about 1,500 stores in nine states: Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois, and Indiana.</p><p>"The CBD-related items we are planning to carry are non-THC containing topical creams, patches and sprays," Walgreens said in a statement. "This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/tanning-beds-can-cause-skin-damage-so-why-not-spray-tans-" title="Tanning beds can cause skin damage, so why not spray tans?" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Spray_tans_0_6957264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Spray_tans_0_6957264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Tanning beds can cause skin damage, so why not spray tans?"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Spray_tans_0_6957264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Spray_tans_0_6957264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Tanning beds can cause skin damage, so why not spray tans?"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tanning beds can cause skin damage, so why not spray tans?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dreams of warm sandy beaches and sun kissed skin often start to invade our minds as we get closer to the springtime in Michigan. But the dream can turn into a nightmare if we don't protect ourselves. </p><p>The sun or a tanning bed can cause damage, raising our risk for wrinkles and skin cancer. So, Deena Centofanti checked out another option: the spray tan. </p><p>She went to Sol Potion, a Michigan company owner by two women who have created more than two dozen colors. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/first-time-in-20-years-fda-proposing-new-mammogram-guidelines" title="First time in 20 years FDA proposing new mammogram guidelines" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/28/mammogramsfilekttv_1553807300122_6956575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/28/mammogramsfilekttv_1553807300122_6956575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="First time in 20 years FDA proposing new mammogram guidelines"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/28/mammogramsfilekttv_1553807300122_6956575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/28/mammogramsfilekttv_1553807300122_6956575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="First time in 20 years FDA proposing new mammogram guidelines"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First time in 20 years FDA proposing new mammogram guidelines</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time in 20 years, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing changes to mammography standards. The proposal would require all mammogram providers give women information about their individual breast density.</p><p>More than half of women over 40 have dense breast tissue which makes it harder to detect breast cancer.</p><p>'Breast cancer is one of the most worrisome health concerns facing women. 