Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu

By FOX 2 Staff

Posted Mar 14 2019 06:51PM EDT src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394933644-394933651" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394933644" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>You might think we're in the clear when it comes to the flu, but not so. In fact, the CDC says flu activity is still widespread over the country. </p><p>Metro Detroit doctors say we need to be on high alert. </p><p>"Kind of probably over the last 3 or 4 weeks, we've definitely seen a big bump of people coming in with flu," says Dr. Rita Patel, a pediatrician with Beaumont Health. </p><p>For some patients, the flu can be dangerous. </p><p>"They won't eat; they'll get dehydrated; they've got high fevers; and so they're sort of losing a lot of fluids. Sometimes respiratory issues, if they've got asthma sometimes that will flare. Sometimes you just get so sick you can't manage it at home," Dr. Patel says. </p><p>How do you know if you have the flu? </p><p>Fever and body aches are big red flags. If you can treat your managable symptoms you don't have to go to the doctor. Influencza is a respitaory virus so there's not a lot doctors can do. </p><p>"We don't really have a lot of treatment options for the flu; basically Tamiflu is the only potential treatment and even that, it doesn't actually cure the flu, it just shortens the illness by a day or so," Dr Patel says. </p><p>It's still not too late to get a flu shot, and it's proving to be about 50 percent effective. </p><p>"If you get the vaccine you're about half as likely to get sick as if you didn't get the flu shot," Dr. Patel says.</p><p>Keep in mind, the flu is transmitted through respiratory droplets. So if someone is blowing their nose or coughing or sneezing, then whatever they touch from there could spread the virus. More Health Stories

Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 14 2019 06:51PM EDT
You might think we're in the clear when it comes to the flu, but not so. In fact, the CDC says flu activity is still widespread over the country.
Metro Detroit doctors say we need to be on high alert.

Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school
Posted Mar 14 2019 11:58AM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 12:33PM EDT
A federal judge, citing an "unprecedented measles outbreak" in suburban Rockland County, New York, has denied a request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to school.
Parents of students in the Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge have sued the county health department. They say none of the school's excluded children have contracted measles amid the county's outbreak, which started last fall.
According to the Journal News, their lawyer, Michael Sussman, criticized the judge's decision Tuesday to deny a temporary injunction that would have allowed the children back in classes.

California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Posted Mar 14 2019 11:30AM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 02:30PM EDT
Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer, a California jury ruled Wednesday.
A Superior Court jury in Oakland found the world's largest health care company mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt's mesothelioma. The verdict said that the baby powder was a "substantial contributing factor" in her illness.
Her suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products and contend that the company concealed the health risk for decades. In fact, the CDC says flu activity is still widespread over the country. </p><p>Metro Detroit doctors say we need to be on high alert. </p><p>"Kind of probably over the last 3 or 4 weeks, we've definitely seen a big bump of people coming in with flu," says Dr. Rita Patel, a pediatrician with Beaumont Health. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/judge-won-t-let-unvaccinated-children-back-in-school" title="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge, citing an "unprecedented measles outbreak" in suburban Rockland County, New York, has denied a request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to school.</p><p>Parents of students in the Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge have sued the county health department. They say none of the school's excluded children have contracted measles amid the county's outbreak, which started last fall.</p><p>According to the Journal News , their lawyer, Michael Sussman, criticized the judge's decision Tuesday to deny a temporary injunction that would have allowed the children back in classes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/california-jury-awards-29m-in-johnson-johnson-baby-powder-cancer-case" title="California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Johnson-_AMP_-Johnson-baby-powder_1552577412258_6890982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Johnson-_AMP_-Johnson-baby-powder_1552577412258_6890982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Johnson-_AMP_-Johnson-baby-powder_1552577412258_6890982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Johnson-_AMP_-Johnson-baby-powder_1552577412258_6890982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case"> </figure> <small class="copyright">Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer, a California jury ruled Wednesday.</p><p>A Superior Court jury in Oakland found the world’s largest health care company mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt’s mesothelioma. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Boeing Max 31319-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump: US grounding Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 after Ethiopia crash</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/don-t-panic-but-facebook-and-instagram-are-down"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)" title="Facebook logo-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Don't panic... It's a $42B franchise program</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/bloomberg-foundation-committing-10-million-to-fight-opioid-crisis-in-michigan" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Michael_Bloomberg_committing__10M_to_fig_0_6893032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Bloomberg Foundation committing $10 million to fight opioid crisis in Michigan</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/derek-kevra-tests-third-graders-weather-knowledge" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/E819D1E99D3D47B6BF79C6086DA76BB1_1552601243813_6892833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Derek Kevra tests third graders' weather knowledge</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/detroit-fine-and-performing-arts-student-heading-to-national-competition" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/DPS_Dance_student_heading_to_LA__realize_0_6892902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Detroit Fine and Performing Arts student heading to prestigious dance academy</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 