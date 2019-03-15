< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fmore-locations-added-to-travel-related-measles-exposure-in-oakland-co width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co. data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co.&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/more-locations-added-to-travel-related-measles-exposure-in-oakland-co" data-title="More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co." addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/more-locations-added-to-travel-related-measles-exposure-in-oakland-co" addthis:title="More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co."> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395064252");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" Mar 15 2019 10:19AM EDT EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395064252" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Michigan officials have released more locations that individuals may have been exposed to measles in Oakland County, following a confirmed a case of travel-related measles in an individual visiting from Israel. </p><p>The new locations include several spots in Southfield and Oak Park between March 5-13. You can see the full list of potential exposure dates and locations below. </p><p>Individuals who were possibly exposed are advised to watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, it's crucial to call ahead to the healthcare provider you plan to visit so they can take precautions to prevent exposure in other individuals.</p><p>Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air by a contagious person sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure.</p><p>Symptoms include high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth; and a rash that is red, raised, blotchy.</p><p>The following are dates and locations that officials say individuals may have been exposed to measles:</p><p><strong>Ahavas Olam Torah Center: 15620 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield</strong><br /> Fri., March 8, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m.</p><p><strong>Congregation Ahavas Yisroel: 25952 Greenfield Road in Oak Par</strong>k<br /> Wed., March 6, Fri., March 8, and March 10 - March 13 after 9:00 a.m</p><p><strong>Congregation Yagdil Torah: 17100 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield</strong><br /> Tues., March 5, Wed., March 6, Thurs., March 7, and Sun., March 10 after 10:00 p.m.<br /> Sat., March 9 - All Day<br /> Mon., March 11 and Tues., March 12 after 7:00 p.m.</p><p><strong>Dovid ben Nuchim - Aish Kodesh: 14800 Lincoln St, Oak Park</strong><br /> Tues., March 5 and Wed., March 6, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m.</p><p><strong>Jerusalem Pizza: 26025 Greenfield Road, Southfield</strong><br /> Tues., March 12 and Wed., March 13, 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.</p><p><strong>Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln Street, Oak Park</strong><br /> Thurs., March 7, after 8:30 a.m.</p><p><strong>Lincoln Liquor & Rx: 25901 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park</strong><br /> Fri., March 8, 12:20 - 2:45 p.m.</p><p><strong>Mikveh Israel Inc.: 15116 W. 10 Mile Road in Oak Park</strong><br /> Fri., March 8, after 4:00 p.m.<br /> Mon., March 11, after 11:30 a.m.</p><p><strong>One Stop Kosher Market: 25155 Greenfield Road in Southfield</strong><br /> Wed., March 6, 2:00- 5:00 p.m.<br /> Fri., March 8, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.<br /> Tues., March 12, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.</p><p><strong>Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit (Synagogue): 24600 Greenfield Road in Oak Park</strong><br /> Thurs., March 7, after 2:00 p.m.<br /> Sun., March 10, 2:00 - 6:00 class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66090" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/more-locations-added-to-travel-related-measles-exposure-in-oakland-co" title="More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co." > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co."> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co."> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan officials have released more locations that individuals may have been exposed to measles in Oakland County, following a confirmed a case of travel-related measles in an individual visiting from Israel. </p><p>The new locations include several spots in Southfield and Oak Park between March 5-13. You can see the full list of potential exposure dates and locations below. </p><p>Individuals who were possibly exposed are advised to watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, it's crucial to call ahead to the healthcare provider you plan to visit so they can take precautions to prevent exposure in other individuals.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/metro-detroit-doctors-say-be-on-high-alert-for-flu" title="Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/CDC_reports_flu_activity_is_widespread_a_0_6892876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metro Detroit doctors say be on high alert for flu</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You might think we're in the clear when it comes to the flu, but not so. In fact, the CDC says flu activity is still widespread over the country. </p><p>Metro Detroit doctors say we need to be on high alert. </p><p>"Kind of probably over the last 3 or 4 weeks, we've definitely seen a big bump of people coming in with flu," says Dr. Rita Patel, a pediatrician with Beaumont Health. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/judge-won-t-let-unvaccinated-children-back-in-school" title="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_measles%20vaccine_031419_1552578946083.png_6891413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge, citing an "unprecedented measles outbreak" in suburban Rockland County, New York, has denied a request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to school.</p><p>Parents of students in the Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge have sued the county health department. They say none of the school's excluded children have contracted measles amid the county's outbreak, which started last fall.</p><p>According to the Journal News , their lawyer, Michael Sussman, criticized the judge's decision Tuesday to deny a temporary injunction that would have allowed the children back in classes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/let-it-rip/college-admissions-bribery-scandal"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/The_college_admissions_scandal_0_6894253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="The_college_admissions_scandal_0_20190315032129"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>College admissions bribery scandal</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/witness-many-dead-in-new-zealand-mosque-shooting-1"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/14/Christchurch%20Shooting_1552617380808.png_6894052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Christchurch Shooting Map 031419-408200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-and-world-news/bullying-concerns-after-boy-suffers-multiple-concussions-at-school-in-fairfax-county"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/14/Bullying_concerns_at_Fairfax_County_scho_0_6894924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bullying_concerns_at_Fairfax_County_scho_0_20190315034926-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bullying concerns at school in Fairfax County after boy suffers multiple concussions</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/trump-grounding-boeing-737-max-planes"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/13/boeing_max_1552502494878_6887534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '395064252'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/more-locations-added-to-travel-related-measles-exposure-in-oakland-co" ></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023_6896412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"><img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk-measles-031519_1552659516023.jpg"/></figure> <h3>More locations added to travel-related measles exposure in Oakland Co.</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/xenith-s-football-helmets-worn-around-the-country-with-detroit-pride" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/wjbk-xenith%20helmet%20detroit-031519_1552654886218.jpg_6895896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Xenith's football helmets worn around the country with Detroit pride</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/car-left-running-stolen-outside-detroit-gas-station" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Man_gets_dragged_trying_to_stop_his_car__0_6893285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Car left running stolen outside Detroit gas station</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/tornado-survivor-in-good-spirits-after-storm-rips-his-home-s-roof-off" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/joey%20stinson_1552623142623.jpg_6895078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Tornado survivor in good spirits after storm rips his home's roof off</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/some-school-districts-begin-carrying-narcan-for-emergencies" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Some school districts begin carrying Narcan for emergencies</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 