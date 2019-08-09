< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recalled infant sleepers still used at 10% childcare centers surveyed by public advocacy groups Posted Aug 09 2019 05:39AM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 05:41AM EDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422998901" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Millions of infant sleepers have been recalled this year. But a new survey finds many daycares are still using them. </p> <p>The non-profit organization Kids in Danger (KID) and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) contacted more than 600 childcare facilities between June and July of this year and found one in 10 of the 376 survey respondents that have children under one were using at least one of these recalled sleepers in their facilities, according to a copy of the findings obtained by Fox News.</p> <p>The surveyors specifically called childcare facilities in Wisconsin, Texas, and Georgia. In Wisconsin and Texas, recalled products are banned by law - but the same is not true in Georgia, according to the researchers.</p> <p>The survey follows a 2016 report from KID that found only 25 of 50 states had any kind of regulation of recalled products in child-care.</p> <p>States such as Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas had more stringent policies in place.</p> <p>Fisher-Price has recalled 4.7 million of its Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and 71,000 units of its Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards sleeper accessory. 