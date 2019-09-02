< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> alt="Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973_7629740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171183897%20THUMB_1567210080239.jpg_7627936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash">Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash">Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/northern-lights-to-illuminate-night-sky-in-some-parts-of-us-over-labor-day-weekend">Northern lights to illuminate night sky in some parts of US over Labor Day weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/woman-forced-to-give-birth-alone-in-denver-jail-cell-files-lawsuit">Woman forced to give birth alone in Denver jail cell files lawsuit</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/DORIAN-090219-5PM_1567461342195_7632457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death">Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973_7629740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian path shifts slightly to the east, hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death">Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/dorian-barreling-toward-florida-with-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-in-storms-projected-path">Dorian barreling toward Florida with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago in storm's projected path</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast">"A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/the-jazz-cafe">The Jazz Cafe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Watermelon_refresher_dish_for_your_Labor_0_7631314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic">Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chef_Bobby_s_Fresh_Michigan_Peach_Cake_0_7631312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake">Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Cooking_Labor_Day_walleye_with_Chef_Bobb_0_7631290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby">Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Celebrity_chef_Fabio_Viviani_s_restauran_0_7627255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp">Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic">Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake">Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby">Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp">Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/can-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool">Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo">Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a <article> <section id="story426948032" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426948032" data-article-version="1.0">Study: Benefits of weight loss surgery include reduction in mortality, reduce heart-related diseases</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426948032_426947516_174220";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426947516","video":"600938","title":"Benefits%20of%20weight%20loss%20surgery%20go%20beyond%20smaller%20numbers%20on%20the%20scale","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FBenefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FBenefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyond_smalle_600938_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662070788%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DSIUTKLngiIJx5aNXiwugRETXSpw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fstudy-benefits-of-weight-loss-surgery-include-reduction-in-mortality-reduce-heart-related-diseases"}},"createDate":"Sep EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426948032_426947516_174220",video:"600938",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyond_smalle_600938_1800.mp4?Expires=1662070788&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=SIUTKLngiIJx5aNXiwugRETXSpw",eventLabel:"Benefits%20of%20weight%20loss%20surgery%20go%20beyond%20smaller%20numbers%20on%20the%20scale-426947516",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fstudy-benefits-of-weight-loss-surgery-include-reduction-in-mortality-reduce-heart-related-diseases"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 02 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426948032"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:19PM EDT<span></p> </div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426948032-426947501" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Benefits_of_weight_loss_surgery_go_beyon_0_7632618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426948032" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Many people consider weight loss surgery, but don't go through with it. This may provide some encouragement - a new study finds the benefits go way beyond weight loss. </p><p>Obesity increases our risk of death, heart attack and stroke. Now, new research shows weight loss surgery can potentially reverse the risk of heart-related diseases and death in people who struggle with obesity. Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Steven Nissen is the senior author of the study.</p><p>"For six major heart-related outcomes, there was a 39 percent lower risk in those that underwent surgery, compared with those that got the usual, and very good, medical care. And there was a 41 percent reduction in the risk of death," he explained. </p><p>The study looked at more than 13,000 people who were diagnosed with obesity and type two diabetes. More than 2,000 study participants had weight loss surgery, and the rest received usual medical care. </p><p>Both groups were followed for eight years to determine if any one developed major heart-related diseases. </p><p>Results show a 39 percent lower risk for heart-related disease - like heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure - in the surgery group.</p><p>The data also showed a 41 percent reduction in death risk for people who underwent weight loss surgery. </p><p>Dr. Nissen says in addition to fewer heart issues, diabetes improved in the surgery group as well.</p><p>"To see a 39 percent reduction in all of the events and a 41 percent reduction in mortality, you know, there are very few therapies in treating heart disease that come close to having this begin effect."</p><p>Dr. Nissen adds that many people who had weight loss surgery were able to stop taking insulin, and required fewer blood pressure medications after surgery.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66090" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/orlando-man-who-lost-25-percent-of-skin-to-flesh-eating-bacteria-has-died" title="Florida man dies after losing 25 percent of skin to flesh-eating bacteria" data-articleId="426901824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Florida_man_dies_after_losing_25_percent_0_7631826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Florida_man_dies_after_losing_25_percent_0_7631826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Florida_man_dies_after_losing_25_percent_0_7631826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Florida_man_dies_after_losing_25_percent_0_7631826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Florida_man_dies_after_losing_25_percent_0_7631826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man in Florida who had undergone four operations which removed over 25 percent of his skin after he contracted flesh-eating bacteria, died last week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man dies after losing 25 percent of skin to flesh-eating bacteria</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Talia Kaplan | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man in Florida who had undergone four operations which removed over 25 percent of his skin after he contracted flesh-eating bacteria, died last week.</p><p>According to his obituary , David Ireland, 50, of Orlando, died on Thursday.</p><p>The navy veteran started having flu-like symptoms, including aches and fever, on August 16, his wife, Jody Ireland, told Fox News last week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/doctors-think-one-in-five-high-school-students-vape-a-trend-that-s-rising-among-young-adults" title="Doctors think one in five high school students vape - a trend that's rising among young adults" data-articleId="426077256" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/One_in_five_high_school_students_use_e_c_0_7623105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/One_in_five_high_school_students_use_e_c_0_7623105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/One_in_five_high_school_students_use_e_c_0_7623105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/One_in_five_high_school_students_use_e_c_0_7623105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/One_in_five_high_school_students_use_e_c_0_7623105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctors think one in five high school students vape - a trend that's rising among young adults</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you have any teenagers in your life, they may say vaping is better for them than cigarettes. </p><p>Dr. Daniel Ouellette, a pulmonologist with Henry Ford Health System, says experts think, among high school students, that 1 in 5 has used an e-cigarette. That's 20 percent, and it's a big growth compared to the numbers in the past few years. </p><p>"I think it's attractive to kids because it's convenient, it's not about smoking, and all of those flavors are really appealing," he says. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/gruesome-cat-bite-infection-sends-girl-6-to-operating-table" title="Gruesome cat bite infection sends girl, 6, to operating table" data-articleId="426177996" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Gruesome_cat_bite_infection_sends_girl___0_7622707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Gruesome_cat_bite_infection_sends_girl___0_7622707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Gruesome_cat_bite_infection_sends_girl___0_7622707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Gruesome_cat_bite_infection_sends_girl___0_7622707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Gruesome_cat_bite_infection_sends_girl___0_7622707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alice Hudson, 6, of England, was playing with her beloved pet cat “Tigger” when tragedy struck and he accidentally bit her, leaving her with a serious soft tissue infection." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gruesome cat bite infection sends girl, 6, to operating table</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 6-year-old in East Yorkshire, England, was playing with her beloved pet cat “Tigger” when tragedy struck and he accidentally bit her , leaving her with a serious soft tissue infection that could have quickly turned life-threatening.</p><p>“Alice went to throw his ball and as he ran to get it she did too,” Chantelle Hudson, Alice’s mother, said, according to The Sun . “As she got hold of it first, he went for it and bit her arm instead of the ball. He wasn't being vicious, just playing."</p><p>Hudson said she knew her daughter was injured because she heard her yell, and then the cat ran off.</p> Tilton/Getty Images) Tilton/Getty Images)" title="1171183897_1567210080239-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/missing-detroit-police-look-for-zyion-phillips-who-may-be-suicidal" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zyion&#x20;Phillips" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MISSING: Detroit police look for Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wayne-state-grad-turns-junkyard-into-6-000-square-foot-micro-sports-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayne State grad turns junkyard into 6,000 square foot soccer facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/weekend-crash-that-left-13-year-old-dead-was-in-stolen-vehicle-driven-by-allegedly-drunk-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weekend crash that left 13-year-old dead was in stolen vehicle driven by allegedly drunk teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metro-detroit-disaster-relief-group-readies-to-help-as-dorian-takes-aim-at-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Detroit disaster relief group readies to help as Dorian takes aim at US</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dpd-looking-for-missing-kevin-patterson-who-suffers-from-mental-health-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Patterson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPD looking for missing Kevin Patterson who suffers from mental health disorder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</p> </div> 