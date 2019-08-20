< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424714028" data-article-version="1.0">The Doctor Is In: Are you ready for school?</h1>
</header> <h5>The Doctor Is In: Healthy School Breakfast</h5> 20 2019 09:55AM The Doctor Is In: Kids & School 20 2019 08:47AM <figcaption>
</figcaption>  b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424714028" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>Content is provided and sponsored by Beaumont Health </strong></p><p><br> <em><strong>Experts:<br> Dr. Daniel <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Schnaar" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Schnaar</span>, Beaumont Pediatrician<br> Erin <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dolinski" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dolinski</span>, Beaumont Dietitian</strong></em></p><p><br> At every age, from the preschoolers to the teens, there's plenty to consider when the kids are getting ready for back to school. Two experts from Beaumont Health help us get our families ready from a healthy breakfast to getting enough sleep. </p><p> </p><p><br> <strong>MICROWAVE WHOLE WHEAT EGG BURRITO ON-THE-GO</strong><br> YIELDS: 1 whole wheat egg burrito<br> INGREDIENTS:<br> 1 whole wheat tortilla or flatbread<br> 2 eggs<br> 2 tablespoons low-fat cheddar cheese grated<br> 2 tablespoons low-fat milk<br> INSTRUCTIONS:<br> Crack the eggs into a small microwaveable bowl and add the low-fat milk. Using a fork whisk<br> the eggs and milk together.<br> Next add in your favorite mixtures such as ground pepper, low-fat shredded cheese, chopped<br> green onions, diced onions or your favorite vegetable!<br> Place the bowl into the microwave and cook on high for 30 seconds. Stir and put back in for<br> another 10 seconds. Assure the eggs are cooked thoroughly.<br> Remove the eggs from the bowl and place in the middle of the tortilla. Roll the tortilla into a<br> burrito like form.<br> For additional burrito toppings add sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, salsa or even baby spinach!<br> Don't forget to pair this meal with some fresh or no added sugar canned fruit!<br> <br> <strong><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="BREAKAST" data-wsc-lang="en_US">BREAKAST</span> BANANA OAT COOKIES</strong><br> YIELDS: 14 cookies<br> SERVING: 1 cookie<br> INGREDIENTS:<br> 3 bananas<br> ¼ cup olive oil<br> 1 tablespoon maple syrup<br> 1 teaspoon vanilla extract<br> 1-½ cups rolled oats<br> 1 tablespoon golden flaxseed meal<br> ¼ cup mini dark chocolate chips<br> INSTRUCTIONS:<br> Preheat oven to 350°F.<br> Place bananas in a medium bowl and mash well with a fork. Add remaining ingredients to<br> mashed bananas and stir well.<br> Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Take 2 tablespoons of the mixture and form a cookie<br> like shape and place on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture.<br> Bake at 350°F for 22-25 minutes or until cookies are golden!<br> Allow to cool before serving.<br> Pair your breakfast cookies with a glass of low-fat milk! </p><p><br> <strong>FRUITY PEANUT BUTTER PITAS</strong><br> YIELDS: 4 pita pockets<br> SERVING SIZE: ½ pita pocket<br> INGREDIENTS:<br> 2 whole wheat pita pockets<br> ¼ cup no sugar or salt added peanut butter<br> 1 banana sliced<br> ¾ cup strawberries, diced<br> INSTRUCTIONS:<br> Cut pitas in half to make 4 pockets and warm in the microwave for about 10 seconds.<br> Carefully open each pocket and spread a thin layer of peanut butter on the inside.<br> Fill with a combination of strawberries and banana slices or your favorite fruit!<br> Add some dairy as a side such as low-fat milk, low-fat cheese or non-fat plain Greek yogurt!</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 