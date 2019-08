Content is provided and sponsored by Beaumont Health



Experts:

Dr. Daniel Schnaar, Beaumont Pediatrician

Erin Dolinski, Beaumont Dietitian



At every age, from the preschoolers to the teens, there's plenty to consider when the kids are getting ready for back to school. Two experts from Beaumont Health help us get our families ready from a healthy breakfast to getting enough sleep.



MICROWAVE WHOLE WHEAT EGG BURRITO ON-THE-GO

YIELDS: 1 whole wheat egg burrito

INGREDIENTS:

1 whole wheat tortilla or flatbread

2 eggs

2 tablespoons low-fat cheddar cheese grated

2 tablespoons low-fat milk

INSTRUCTIONS:

Crack the eggs into a small microwaveable bowl and add the low-fat milk. Using a fork whisk

the eggs and milk together.

Next add in your favorite mixtures such as ground pepper, low-fat shredded cheese, chopped

green onions, diced onions or your favorite vegetable!

Place the bowl into the microwave and cook on high for 30 seconds. Stir and put back in for

another 10 seconds. Assure the eggs are cooked thoroughly.

Remove the eggs from the bowl and place in the middle of the tortilla. Roll the tortilla into a

burrito like form.

For additional burrito toppings add sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, salsa or even baby spinach!

Don't forget to pair this meal with some fresh or no added sugar canned fruit!



BREAKAST BANANA OAT COOKIES

YIELDS: 14 cookies

SERVING: 1 cookie

INGREDIENTS:

3 bananas

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-½ cups rolled oats

1 tablespoon golden flaxseed meal

¼ cup mini dark chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place bananas in a medium bowl and mash well with a fork. Add remaining ingredients to

mashed bananas and stir well.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Take 2 tablespoons of the mixture and form a cookie

like shape and place on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture.

Bake at 350°F for 22-25 minutes or until cookies are golden!

Allow to cool before serving.

Pair your breakfast cookies with a glass of low-fat milk!



FRUITY PEANUT BUTTER PITAS

YIELDS: 4 pita pockets

SERVING SIZE: ½ pita pocket

INGREDIENTS:

2 whole wheat pita pockets

¼ cup no sugar or salt added peanut butter

1 banana sliced

¾ cup strawberries, diced

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut pitas in half to make 4 pockets and warm in the microwave for about 10 seconds.

Carefully open each pocket and spread a thin layer of peanut butter on the inside.

Fill with a combination of strawberries and banana slices or your favorite fruit!

Add some dairy as a side such as low-fat milk, low-fat cheese or non-fat plain Greek yogurt!