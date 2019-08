Millions of infant sleepers have been recalled this year. But a new survey finds many daycares are still using them.

The nonprofit organization Kids in Danger (KID) and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) contacted more than 600 childcare facilities between June and July of this year and found one in 10 of the 376 survey respondents that have children under one, were using at least one of these recalled sleepers in their facilities, according to a copy of the findings obtained by Fox News.

The surveyors specifically called childcare facilities in Wisconsin, Texas, and Georgia. In Wisconsin and Texas, recalled products are banned by law - but the same is not true in Georgia, according to the researchers.