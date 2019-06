Summer season is about to become busy with graduation parties, weddings and other outdoor events. If you're trying to lost a few pounds but have hit a rut, the problem could be sugar hiding in some of your favorite foods.

For example, you know a chocolate cookie has sugar in it. But did you know a half a cup of marinara sauce has the same amount? Around 12g.

Let's talk yogurt, a food many of us turn to. Some have as many as 15g of sugar, which is comprable to a scoop of ice cream.