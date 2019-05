Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health

The recent deaths of actor Luke Perry and director John Singleton remind us that strokes can strike younger adults too. Every year in the United States about 795,000 people suffer a stroke. Many times the perception is that strokes only happen to older people. And while most people are over the age of 65, doctors say they've seen an uptick in the number of stroke cases in younger people.

Expert:

Rebecca Grysiewicz, DO, is a board-certified neurologist and vascular neurologist who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of strokes, demyelinating diseases, and multiple sclerosis. At Beaumont, Dr. Grysiewicz is director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Wednesday, an expert from Beaumont Health discusses the risk factors and what you need to do now to prevent having a stroke in the future.

Beaumont Health also offers an online Stroke Health Risk Assessment.