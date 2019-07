A family in Sterling Heights has learned a majority of their kids inherited a potentially deadly heart condition from their father, and insurance refuses to pay for the only thing that could save their lives.

Watching the kids play, you'd never know they had a health condition that could stop their hearts at any moment. "We finally got [dad] tested; we got the kids tested and it came back that four out of the six have it," Stacy DeFillipo says.

All of this started to come to light about five years ago, when Jason DeFillipo was feeding the baby. "He said he stopped talking and he took this deep breath and went, 'Oh!' and put the baby down, and just literally slumped over," Stacy says.