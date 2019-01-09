The Doctor Is In: Weight Loss Surgery
Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health
More than a third of U.S. adults, an estimated 93 million, are struggling with obesity. Among the 50 states, Michigan ranks 19th in adult obesity. Obesity is linked to diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. For many people who've struggled with structured weight loss programs, bariatric surgery may help. It modifies the gastrointestinal tract to help you lose weight. More than 98% of Beaumont Health patients who have bariatric surgery do so using a minimally-invasive approach.
Gastric sleeve surgery has become the most popular weight-loss procedure in Michigan. More than 60% of patients choose this option. Your stomach would be reduced to about 25% of its original size by surgically removing a large portion of it, leaving a banana-shaped "sleeve" that connects the esophagus to the small intestine. This procedure would permanently reduce the size of your stomach and is generally performed using minimally-invasive techniques.
Gastric bypass surgery is performed using minimally-invasive techniques. The stomach is divided into two sections, forming a small pouch that serves as your new stomach. This limits the amount of food intake and provides a feeling of fullness and satisfaction with smaller portions. A part of the small intestine is also bypassed limiting food and caloric absorption. When you eat food, it enters your new stomach, and then travels into the lower part of the intestine, bypassing the lower stomach and upper part of the intestine.
Bariatric surgery is an option for those who:
+ Have a body-mass index, or BMI, of 40 or higher
+ Or have a BMI of 35 to 39.9 with other medical complications, such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease or osteoarthritis
+ And are between the ages of 18 and 75, psychologically healthy and committed to making lifestyle changes
Most medical insurance plans cover bariatric surgery.
Quick and Easy Meals and Snacks for Weight Loss
Swiss Oats'n Fruit
1 ½ cups dry oats (quick-cooking or old fashioned)
1 ¼ cups skim or unsweetened plain soy milk
1 tablespoon honey, if desired
½ teaspoon cinnamon
4 cups of fruit (i.e. 2 cups strawberries, cut in half+ 1 banana, sliced)
¼ cup chopped walnuts
The night before; stir together the oats, milk, honey and cinnamon in a large bowl and allow to soak in the refrigerator overnight.
In the morning, add the fruit and ¼ cup chopped walnuts and gently mix together.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 3/4 cup.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories:260
Fat:7 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:35 milligrams
Carbohydrate:43 grams
Fiber:6 grams
Sugar:17 grams
Protein:8 grams
Vegetarian Chili Pot
1 cup instant brown rice (Minute Instant Whole Grain Brown Rice- Cooks in 10 minutes)
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can diced tomatoes-recommend Del Monte Zesty Mild Green Chiles
1 cup water
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon cumin
Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized microwave container. Cover and microwave on high for 12 minutes. Stir and serve hot.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1 cup.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories180
Fat1 gram
Saturated Fat:0 grams
Trans Fat: 0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:480 milligrams
Carbohydrates:38 grams
Fiber:8 grams
Sugars:4 grams
Protein7 grams
Flatbread Pizza
¼ cup bell pepper, diced
¼ cup onion, diced
¼ teaspoon no salt added Italian herb blend
1 whole wheat flatbread
¼ cup pizza or marinara spaghetti sauce
¼ cup shredded low fat cheese
Spray small skillet with olive oil or canola oil cooking spray. Add vegetables and sauté until soft. Season with Italian herb blend, remove from heat and set aside. (In a hurry and don't have time to sauté vegetables, use raw diced pepper and onion on pizza.)
Spray large skillet with olive oil or canola oil cooking spray and place on stove over medium heat. Lightly brown one side of flatbread in skillet and then turn over so browned side is facing up. Spoon sauce over the browned side, leaving a thin edge. Top sauce with vegetables and then sprinkle on shredded cheese. Cover skillet with lid and cook over medium heat until the bottom of the flatbread is slightly brown and crispy and cheese is melted.
Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories:250
Fat:8 grams
Saturated Fat:0.5 gram
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:700 milligrams
Carbohydrate:34 grams
Fiber:8 grams
Sugar:6 grams
Protein:12 grams
Roasted Chickpeas
1 - 15 ounce can chickpeas (garbanzo) beans
1 teaspoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon sea salt
(If desire to add other spices, consider the combination of cinnamon, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle to taste.)
Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cold water. Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil. Spread on a baking sheet and sprinkle with sea salt and other spices, if desired. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and crunchy. Watch carefully the last few minutes to avoid burning.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals approximately ½ cup.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories:90
Fat:2.5 grams
Saturated Fat:0 grams
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:410 milligrams
Carbohydrates:14 grams
Fiber:3 grams
Sugar:2 grams
Protein:4 grams
Cauliflower Popcorn
3 cups small cauliflower florets
1 tablespoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Toss cauliflower florets with olive oil and pepper. Roast at 450[Symbol]F, uncovered, for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring once or twice. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories:45
Fat:3 grams
Saturated Fat:0.5 grams
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 grams
Sodium:50 milligrams
Carbohydrates:3 grams
Fiber:1 gram
Sugar:1 gram
Protein:2 grams