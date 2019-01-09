The Doctor Is In: Weight Loss Surgery

Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health

More than a third of U.S. adults, an estimated 93 million, are struggling with obesity. Among the 50 states, Michigan ranks 19th in adult obesity. Obesity is linked to diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. For many people who've struggled with structured weight loss programs, bariatric surgery may help. It modifies the gastrointestinal tract to help you lose weight. More than 98% of Beaumont Health patients who have bariatric surgery do so using a minimally-invasive approach.

Gastric sleeve surgery has become the most popular weight-loss procedure in Michigan. More than 60% of patients choose this option. Your stomach would be reduced to about 25% of its original size by surgically removing a large portion of it, leaving a banana-shaped "sleeve" that connects the esophagus to the small intestine. This procedure would permanently reduce the size of your stomach and is generally performed using minimally-invasive techniques.

Gastric bypass surgery is performed using minimally-invasive techniques. The stomach is divided into two sections, forming a small pouch that serves as your new stomach. This limits the amount of food intake and provides a feeling of fullness and satisfaction with smaller portions. A part of the small intestine is also bypassed limiting food and caloric absorption. When you eat food, it enters your new stomach, and then travels into the lower part of the intestine, bypassing the lower stomach and upper part of the intestine.

Bariatric surgery is an option for those who:

+ Have a body-mass index, or BMI, of 40 or higher

+ Or have a BMI of 35 to 39.9 with other medical complications, such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease or osteoarthritis

+ And are between the ages of 18 and 75, psychologically healthy and committed to making lifestyle changes

Most medical insurance plans cover bariatric surgery.

Quick and Easy Meals and Snacks for Weight Loss

Swiss Oats'n Fruit

1 ½ cups dry oats (quick-cooking or old fashioned)

1 ¼ cups skim or unsweetened plain soy milk

1 tablespoon honey, if desired

½ teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups of fruit (i.e. 2 cups strawberries, cut in half+ 1 banana, sliced)

¼ cup chopped walnuts



The night before; stir together the oats, milk, honey and cinnamon in a large bowl and allow to soak in the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, add the fruit and ¼ cup chopped walnuts and gently mix together.

Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 3/4 cup.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories:260

Fat:7 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:35 milligrams

Carbohydrate:43 grams

Fiber:6 grams

Sugar:17 grams

Protein:8 grams



Vegetarian Chili Pot

1 cup instant brown rice (Minute Instant Whole Grain Brown Rice- Cooks in 10 minutes)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes-recommend Del Monte Zesty Mild Green Chiles

1 cup water

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon cumin

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized microwave container. Cover and microwave on high for 12 minutes. Stir and serve hot.

Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1 cup.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories180

Fat1 gram

Saturated Fat:0 grams

Trans Fat: 0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:480 milligrams

Carbohydrates:38 grams

Fiber:8 grams

Sugars:4 grams

Protein7 grams

Flatbread Pizza

¼ cup bell pepper, diced

¼ cup onion, diced

¼ teaspoon no salt added Italian herb blend

1 whole wheat flatbread

¼ cup pizza or marinara spaghetti sauce

¼ cup shredded low fat cheese

Spray small skillet with olive oil or canola oil cooking spray. Add vegetables and sauté until soft. Season with Italian herb blend, remove from heat and set aside. (In a hurry and don't have time to sauté vegetables, use raw diced pepper and onion on pizza.)

Spray large skillet with olive oil or canola oil cooking spray and place on stove over medium heat. Lightly brown one side of flatbread in skillet and then turn over so browned side is facing up. Spoon sauce over the browned side, leaving a thin edge. Top sauce with vegetables and then sprinkle on shredded cheese. Cover skillet with lid and cook over medium heat until the bottom of the flatbread is slightly brown and crispy and cheese is melted.

Makes 1 serving.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories:250

Fat:8 grams

Saturated Fat:0.5 gram

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:700 milligrams

Carbohydrate:34 grams

Fiber:8 grams

Sugar:6 grams

Protein:12 grams



Roasted Chickpeas

1 - 15 ounce can chickpeas (garbanzo) beans

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon sea salt

(If desire to add other spices, consider the combination of cinnamon, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle to taste.)

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cold water. Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil. Spread on a baking sheet and sprinkle with sea salt and other spices, if desired. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and crunchy. Watch carefully the last few minutes to avoid burning.



Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals approximately ½ cup.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories:90

Fat:2.5 grams

Saturated Fat:0 grams

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:410 milligrams

Carbohydrates:14 grams

Fiber:3 grams

Sugar:2 grams

Protein:4 grams

Cauliflower Popcorn

3 cups small cauliflower florets

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Toss cauliflower florets with olive oil and pepper. Roast at 450[Symbol]F, uncovered, for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring once or twice. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories:45

Fat:3 grams

Saturated Fat:0.5 grams

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 grams

Sodium:50 milligrams

Carbohydrates:3 grams

Fiber:1 gram

Sugar:1 gram

Protein:2 grams

