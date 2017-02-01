The Doctor Is In: 5 things to know about women's heart health

- Beaumont cardiologist Dr. Pam Marcovitz joins us to talk about women's heart health. Here are five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health:

Total Cholesterol

HDL (good) Cholesterol

Blood Pressure

Blood Sugar

Body Mass Index (BMI)

If you have a question for Dr. Pam Marcovitz, you can ask in our chat room:

Live Blog The Doctor Is In: Women's Heart Health

Here is a recipe, too, that can help keep your heart healthy:

ORANGE WALDORF SALAD RECIPE

3 oranges, peeled and sliced

Zest of one orange

1 apple, cored and sliced

¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts



Combine oranges, apples, yogurt and zest of one orange into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates. Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts. Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad.



Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1 cup. Each serving counts as 1 fruit.



Nutrition Analysis per Serving:

Calories: 100

Fat: 2 grams

Saturated Fat: 0 grams

Trans Fat: 0 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Sodium: 10 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 19 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Sugar: 14 grams

Protein: 3 grams