The Doctor Is In: 5 things to know about women's heart health

(WJBK) - Beaumont cardiologist Dr. Pam Marcovitz joins us to talk about women's heart health. Here are five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health:
Total Cholesterol
HDL (good) Cholesterol
Blood Pressure
Blood Sugar
Body Mass Index (BMI)
If you have a question for Dr. Pam Marcovitz, you can ask in our chat room:
Here is a recipe, too, that can help keep your heart healthy:
ORANGE WALDORF SALAD RECIPE
3 oranges, peeled and sliced
Zest of one orange
1 apple, cored and sliced
¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
Combine oranges, apples, yogurt and zest of one orange into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates. Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts. Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1 cup. Each serving counts as 1 fruit.
Nutrition Analysis per Serving:
Calories: 100
Fat: 2 grams
Saturated Fat: 0 grams
Trans Fat: 0 grams
Cholesterol: 0 milligrams
Sodium: 10 milligrams
Carbohydrates: 19 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Sugar: 14 grams
Protein: 3 grams