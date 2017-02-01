The Doctor Is In: 5 things to know about women's heart health

Posted:Feb 01 2017 08:06AM EST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 09:02AM EST

(WJBK) - Beaumont cardiologist Dr. Pam Marcovitz joins us to talk about women's heart health. Here are five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health:

Total Cholesterol
HDL (good) Cholesterol
Blood Pressure
Blood Sugar
Body Mass Index (BMI)

If you have a question for Dr. Pam Marcovitz, you can ask in our chat room:

Live Blog The Doctor Is In: Women's Heart Health

Here is a recipe, too, that can help keep your heart healthy:

ORANGE WALDORF SALAD RECIPE
3 oranges, peeled and sliced
Zest of one orange
1 apple, cored and sliced
¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Combine oranges, apples, yogurt and zest of one orange into a medium-sized mixing bowl.  Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates.  Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts.  Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad.

Makes 4 servings.  Serving size equals 1 cup.  Each serving counts as 1 fruit.

Nutrition Analysis per Serving:
Calories:                    100                                                    
Fat:                             2 grams                                             
Saturated Fat:          0 grams                                            
Trans Fat:                 0 grams                                            
Cholesterol:              0 milligrams                        
Sodium:                     10 milligrams
Carbohydrates:        19 grams
Fiber:                         3 grams
Sugar:                        14 grams
Protein:                     3 grams


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories