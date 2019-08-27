< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Why are young adults are the loneliest generation? Look down at your phone for the answer Why are young adults are the loneliest generation? Look down at your phone for the answer Look down at your phone for the answer" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/why-are-young-adults-are-the-loneliest-generation-look-down-at-your-phone-for-the-answer" addthis:title="Why are young adults are the loneliest generation? Look down at your phone for the answer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425878200.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425878200");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425878200_425878873_100566"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425878200_425878873_100566";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425878873","video":"599119","title":"People%20ages%2018-22%20reportedly%20are%20the%20loneliest%20generation","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FPeople_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FPeople_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_loneliest_g_599119_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661550623%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0CMrPj3AuN69rf_Zw9jWBkwg65c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fwhy-are-young-adults-are-the-loneliest-generation-look-down-at-your-phone-for-the-answer"}},"createDate":"Aug 27 2019 05:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425878200_425878873_100566",video:"599119",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_loneliest_g_599119_1800.mp4?Expires=1661550623&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0CMrPj3AuN69rf_Zw9jWBkwg65c",eventLabel:"People%20ages%2018-22%20reportedly%20are%20the%20loneliest%20generation-425878873",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fwhy-are-young-adults-are-the-loneliest-generation-look-down-at-your-phone-for-the-answer"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425878200"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:50PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425878200-425878858" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/People_ages_18_22_reportedly_are_the_lon_0_7620519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Loneliness is powerful and something we all feel at certain times. You can be in a crowd of people and still feel lonely. </p> <p>What age group, what generation would you guess deals with loneliness the most? Believe it or not, it's young adults. But why? </p> <p>As these kids are going back to school, facing challenges we went searching for answers - and solutions.</p> <p>Many movies show that pivotal time when high school ends and "adult life" begins. In the pop culture world, it's all about friends, parties and frivolous fun, but in fact in reality, this time in young adulthood, is one of the loneliest. </p> <p>"I'll be in my room studying or something and I'll check my phone. You see like, kids in a relationship with their girlfriend or they'll be at a party, hanging out with friends. And I'm in my room like, what am I doing? I'm missing out a lot," 19-year-old college student Abraham Alzoubi told us. </p> <p>That's the mood across the board. </p> <p>New data published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships finds the number of teens or young adults feeling lonely or left out, is way up. </p> <p>Why? Simple. Real human interaction is being replaced by time spent alone with a device. </p> <p>"With the advent of social media and everything, people get the idea that they're missing out on other stuff that kids are doing. So for sure, it's not surprising there's such a mental health crisis in teens our age," fellow college student Hamza Hai told us. </p> <p>And it can lead to a mental health crisis if loneliness goes unchecked, says Lori Edelson. She is a therapist, owner and director at Birmingham Maple Clinic. </p> <p>"They're spending more and more time alone; they're becoming more and more negative about everything, so everything is sort of processed through a pretty negative lens. 'This job's not right; that school's not right; this friend's not right. I don't like this anymore. I don't like that anymore. I don't like this music anymore.' I think you want to look for trends and patterns," she suggests. </p> <p>"A lot of people feel like they're stuck or stagnant in life. They're trying to figure out what they're going to do," 22-year-old college student Derrick Brown told us. </p> <p>So what can you do to help your mental state or feelings of loneliness? </p> <p>Join clubs at school or in the community, which might lead to friendships. If finding friends is difficult, plan regular time just for yourself to do an activity you enjoy. Talking about your feelings can really help, too. </p> <p>"I think everybody goes through these things, whether they openly admit it or seem as if they seem as though they're struggling," says 16-year-old high school student London Roquemore. </p> <p>A good goal is to try to have real social interaction, away from the electronics. </p> <p>"I think we just need to spread love to our friends and make sure that they know we're always there for them," says high schooler Kunjal Parhauli. </p> <p>"It doesn't do any harm to say 'Hey, I appreciate you' or 'I love you' or anything like that because people could really use that," says 17-year-old Arthur Rushing. </p> <p>Even though 18 to 22 year olds seem to be the loneliest in this most recent research, loneliness is prevalent across all age groups. In fact, only about half of all Americans feel like they are having meaningful social interactions. </p> <p>Remember four things: sleep, family time, physical activity and meaningful work relationships can help ease loneliness. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425878200 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story425878200 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-425878200",i="relatedHeadlines-425878200",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_" > <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>At least 3,500 donated kidneys thrown away each year in US, study finds</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A new study found that while more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting to receive a kidney transplant, approximately 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded each year.</p><p>The findings, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine , found that 156,089 kidneys were donated between 2004 and 2014. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/patietn%20wochit_1566917195853.jpg_7619519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/patietn%20wochit_1566917195853.jpg_7619519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/patietn%20wochit_1566917195853.jpg_7619519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/patietn%20wochit_1566917195853.jpg_7619519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/patietn%20wochit_1566917195853.jpg_7619519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roughly 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>At least 3,500 donated kidneys thrown away each year in US, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new study found that while more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting to receive a kidney transplant, approximately 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded each year.</p><p>The findings, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine , found that 156,089 kidneys were donated between 2004 and 2014. Of those, 128,102 were transplanted and 27,987 — or nearly 18 percent — were thrown out.</p><p>Roughly 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation , 12 people die each day while waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States. <h4>Illinois patient dies of respiratory illness after vaping; may be first in US</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Health officials said Friday that an Illinois patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died and that they consider it the first death in the United States linked to the smoking alternative that has become popular with teens and young adults.</p><p>The Illinois Department of Public Health the adult patient was hospitalized after falling ill following vaping, though it didn't give other information about the person, including the patient's name, age, hometown or date of death.</p><p>The state received the report of the death Thursday, said Dr. Jennifer Layden, the Illinois agency's chief medical officer.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A new strain of salmonella that has sickened more than 250 people and left two dead may not respond to the recommended antibiotics used to treat the foodborne illness, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a new report.</p><p>From June 2018 to March 2019, approximately 255 people in 32 states became ill from the multi-drug resistant bacteria, identified as Salmonella enterica serotype Newport. may be first in US</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials said Friday that an Illinois patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died and that they consider it the first death in the United States linked to the smoking alternative that has become popular with teens and young adults.</p><p>The Illinois Department of Public Health the adult patient was hospitalized after falling ill following vaping, though it didn't give other information about the person, including the patient's name, age, hometown or date of death.</p><p>The state received the report of the death Thursday, said Dr. Jennifer Layden, the Illinois agency's chief medical officer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/cdc-warns-of-deadly-drug-resistant-salmonella-after-more-than-250-people-develop-illness" title="CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness" data-articleId="425240290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/CDC_warns_of_drug_resistant_salmonella_s_0_7611574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/CDC_warns_of_drug_resistant_salmonella_s_0_7611574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/CDC_warns_of_drug_resistant_salmonella_s_0_7611574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/CDC_warns_of_drug_resistant_salmonella_s_0_7611574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/CDC_warns_of_drug_resistant_salmonella_s_0_7611574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The infections were linked to consumption of soft cheese obtained in Mexico and beef in the United States, the CDC said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new strain of salmonella that has sickened more than 250 people and left two dead may not respond to the recommended antibiotics used to treat the foodborne illness, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a new report.</p><p>From June 2018 to March 2019, approximately 255 people in 32 states became ill from the multi-drug resistant bacteria, identified as Salmonella enterica serotype Newport. A total of 60 people were hospitalized and two died from the infection, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .</p><p>The infections were linked to consumption of soft cheese obtained in Mexico and beef in the United States, indicating that the strain could likely be present in cattle in both countries, the CDC stated in its report.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-should-pit-bulls-and-other-dangerous-dogs-be-banned-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Let_it_Rip_Weekend__Should_Pit_bulls_and_0_7620263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip_Weekend__Should_Pit_bulls_and_0_20190827204026"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892_7619957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sparrenburg Castle in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo by Fishman/ullstein bild via Getty Images)" title="BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pul Trujillo was arrested after he was identified stealing 22 boxes of Dairy Queen ice cream bars. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>Decide the Fries: HopCat rolling out 3 new fry flavors</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Blind man robbed who sets up shop outside Walgreens in Royal Oak</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Detroit police officer injured in crash with murder suspect will recover</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>New opioid rehab center plans has Westland residents on edge</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Young woman whose brother died in house fire, now loses mom to heart attack</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-hopcat-fry-contest-082819_1566996672269_7621834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Decide the Fries: HopCat rolling out 3 new fry flavors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/blind-man-robbed-who-sets-up-shop-outside-walgreens-in-royal-oak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-walgreens%20royal%20oak-082819_1566993512509.jpg_7621714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Blind man robbed who sets up shop outside Walgreens in Royal Oak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-officer-injured-in-crash-with-murder-suspect-will-recover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/dpd%20officer%20chase%20crash1_1566964178368.jpg_7621509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police officer injured in crash with murder suspect will recover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-opioid-rehab-center-plans-has-westland-residents-on-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/New_opioid_rehab_center_plans_has_Westla_0_7621095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New opioid rehab center plans has Westland residents on edge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-woman-whose-brother-died-in-house-fire-now-loses-mom-to-heart-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/EB76ABEBAA3E463288F4C7F000FF0828_1566959153248_7621225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young woman whose brother died in house fire, now loses mom to heart attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 