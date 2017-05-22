- UPDATE at 8:18 SKYNEWS: 19 dead and 50 injured at Ariana Grande Concert in UK.

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the news following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

This comes after reports of an explosion near the arena just shortly after 10:40 p.m. local time, following the conclusion of the concert.

Details regarding the cause of the loud noise have not yet been confirmed.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Investigators are now focusing their immediate attention to the box office area and reports of some concertgoers being thrown from their seats after some sort of concussive event.

Witnesses said the concert had just ended when a loud explosion-like sound could be heard.

Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, the largest arena of its type in Europe, but it is unclear if the venue was filled to capacity for the concert.

Manchester Victoria station is reportedly closed and the train service has been suspended.

A lot of speculation has been surrounding the incident which happened around 5:40 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States.

While authorities have not yet said the incident is terror related, they are treating it as one and following the proper protocols put forth by the different agencies.

Bomb disposal units have been brought in to search for any possible devices or secondary devices.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

British officials said they were already on the highest terror alert possible. Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for Americans living in and traveling to Europe expressing an ongoing threat of terrorist attacks on the continent through the summer.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande said the performer was okay.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester, the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.



