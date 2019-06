- Dozens of activists were spotted protesting outside the Detroit Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Monday afternoon.

Their mission? To prevent the deportation of Iraqi refugees.

"We are trying to stop the deportation of a group of refugees. If they are deported to Iraq, they are very likely to be killed, tortured, persecuted," said Kate Stenvig, a member of By Any Means Necessary (BAMN).

Stenvig warned that if the individuals were sent home, they were subject to a reported genocide against Chaldeans in Iraq. News coverage has pointed to repeated discrimination and routine-violence against Christian groups in the country.

Until recently, these refugees were not subject to deportation. However, as of June 17, that may change.

"We need to get everybody you know, everyone, anyone knows, come down here and join us today, tomorrow and keep fighting," said Stenvig.

In June of 2017, the BAMN activist group protested the potential deportation of more than 100 Iraqi nationals after they were reportedly arrested by ICE. Those protests turned to wide scale demonstrations that led to a class action lawsuit which provided protection against deportation.

However, since then, those protections no longer remain in place. The U.S. has won an appeal case against the original suit late last year. That change happened in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned the case.

While protesters had success briefly last year, it remains unlikely they'll have the same results another time around.