this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());

Activists protest deportations of Iraqi refugees, picket outside Detroit ICE office

Posted Jun 17 2019 06:36PM EDT Activists protest deportations of Iraqi refugees, picket outside Detroit ICE office addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/home/activists-protest-deportations-of-iraqi-refugees-picket-outside-detroit-ice-office" addthis:title="Activists protest deportations of Iraqi refugees, picket outside Detroit ICE office"> i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413200146");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413200146_413189459_115967"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413200146_413189459_115967";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413189459","video":"575346","title":"People%20outside%20ICE%20office%20in%20Detroit%2C%20protesting%20deportation%20of%20Iraq%20refugees","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FPeople_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FPeople_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__protesting_575346_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655417589%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaqcrzwJADnKZC4P8Dcw_tuY1yKA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhome%2Factivists-protest-deportations-of-iraqi-refugees-picket-outside-detroit-ice-office"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 06:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413200146_413189459_115967",video:"575346",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__protesting_575346_1800.mp4?Expires=1655417589&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aqcrzwJADnKZC4P8Dcw_tuY1yKA",eventLabel:"People%20outside%20ICE%20office%20in%20Detroit%2C%20protesting%20deportation%20of%20Iraq%20refugees-413189459",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhome%2Factivists-protest-deportations-of-iraqi-refugees-picket-outside-detroit-ice-office"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413200146"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:13PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-413200146" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413200146-413189444"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413200146-413189444" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/People_outside_ICE_office_in_Detroit__pr_0_7410762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413200146" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Dozens of activists were spotted protesting outside the Detroit Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Monday afternoon.</p><p>Their mission? To prevent the deportation of Iraqi refugees.</p><p>"We are trying to stop the deportation of a group of refugees. If they are deported to Iraq, they are very likely to be killed, tortured, persecuted," said Kate Stenvig, a member of By Any Means Necessary (BAMN).</p><p>Stenvig warned that if the individuals were sent home, they were subject to a reported genocide against Chaldeans in Iraq. News coverage has pointed to repeated discrimination and routine-violence against Christian groups in the country.</p><p>Until recently, these refugees were not subject to deportation. However, as of June 17, that may change.</p><p>"We need to get everybody you know, everyone, anyone knows, come down here and join us today, tomorrow and keep fighting," said Stenvig.</p><p>In June of 2017, the BAMN activist group protested the potential deportation of more than 100 Iraqi nationals after they were reportedly arrested by ICE. Those protests turned to wide scale demonstrations that led to a class action lawsuit which provided protection against deportation.</p><p>However, since then, those protections no longer remain in place. The U.S. has won an appeal case against the original suit late last year. 