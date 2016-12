- As a Phlebotomist-Apheresis Technician with the American Red Cross you will work at fixed site/s at Bloomfield Hills, Livonia and Ann Arbor using automated phlebotomy procedures. Schedule is part-time with variable hours and includes every weekend. Pay is $13.50 an hour, $14 after 6 months. Training is Full Time for 8-12 weeks. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Phlebotomist-Apheresis Technician.