GM Vehicle Data Communications Engineer

- Today's job of the day is sponsored by Michigan Talent Connect. General Motors is currently taking applications to fill the position of Vehicle Data Communications Engineer. Candidates develop detailed technical requirements for mobile apps and data collection. A Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering is required. Mail resume to Alicia Scott-Wears, GM Global Mobility, 300 Renaissance Center, MC:482-C32-D44, Detroit, MI 48265, Ref#4301. For more information follow the link to: Vehicle Data Communications Engineer.