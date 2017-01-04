NeuroRestorative Michigan hiring staff

 NeuroRestorative Michigan has openings on all shifts for the following positions:  RN, CNA, and Life Skills Trainer. NeuroRestorative Michigan, which assists individuals suffering from Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) will be having a job fair Thursday, January 19. The hours of the job fair are 11:00am-3:00pm and 5:00-6:30pm. On-the-spot interviews will be held. Candidates must pass drug screen and background check.  Individuals that cannot attend the Job Fair can apply at www.neurorestorative.com/careers.

 

 


