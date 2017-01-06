Indo Restaurant in Keego Harbor hiring for several positions

Indo Restaurant in Keego Harbor, is currently hiring to fill several positions including Marketing Consultant, Food Production Manager and Server. For the position of marketing consultant the preferred candidate is someone with social media marketing experience, experience with packaged food and/or meal delivery service. For the Food production manager; someone with experience managing a high volume food production facility, experience with packaged food and/or meal delivery service is a plus. Please email resumes to info@indo.rest or apply in person at: 1535 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI 48320 Wednesday-Sunday noon to 9:00 pm.