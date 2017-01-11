Executive Assistant to Court Administrator 36th District Court

- Under the general direction of the Court Administrator candidates will perform a variety of complex, high-level clerical duties to assist the Court Administrator. Supervises other clerical support staff assigned to the Court Administrator’s Office, as directed. Performs duties and responsibilities in accordance with Court policies, statutes, and strategic plans of the Court as assigned by the Court Administrator. Requirements include: The completion of a Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Executive Assistant.