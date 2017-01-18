FCA Maintenance Specialist Assembly, BIW Paint

- FCA US, LLC is currently taking applications to fill the position of Maintenance Specialist. Candidates are responsible for addressing throughput, run to run, and downtime related issues with equipment in a production environment. Qualifications include, Bachelor's degree in a Technical / Engineering discipline required; or Journeymen status with minimum of 5 years manufacturing experience; or minimum of 10 years of technical/manufacturing experience. For information and to apply follow the link to: Maintenance Specialist.