Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center hiring

- The Salvation Army is seeking skilled and unskilled individuals to employ at its new South Lyon family store, opening this spring. Candidates are welcome to stop by the South Lyon location at 570 N. Lafayette, 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday for on the spot interviews. No scheduled appointments are necessary. All applicants must come prepared with photo identification and Social Security cards. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) offers competitive benefits including: health, vision and dental insurance, 403b programs, pension and paid vacation, discretionary and sick days. For information and to apply follow the link to: Salvation Army.