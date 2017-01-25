West Bloomfield Public Safety Dispatcher

- The Charter Township of West Bloomfield is accepting applications to fill the position of Public Safety Dispatcher for the police department. Duties may include: a full range of radio and telephone operational duties in the 24 hour facility. Input, update and retrieve confidential information quickly from a variety of computer systems. Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent, with some police dispatching experience preferred. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Public Safety Dispatcher.