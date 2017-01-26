Hilton Garden Inn Detroit hiring for multiple positions

- The Hilton Garden Inn Detroit is taking applications to fill several positions including: Front Desk Agent, Line Cook and Laundry Attendant. Front Desk Agent responsibilities include greet and register guests, provide prompt and courteous service and close out guest accounts upon completion of stay. For information follow the link to Front Desk Agent. The Hilton Garden Inn Detroit is also hiring a Line Cook. Responsibilities include preparing food of consistent quality following recipe cards and production and portion standards, per check from servers. For information follow the link to: Line Cook. Applications are also being taken to fill the position of Laundry Attendant. Job functions include operating washing and drying equipment, load and unload laundry from machines. 6 months similar experience is preferred, hotel setting or laundry room environment. For information follow the link to: Laundry Attendant.