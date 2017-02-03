Busch's Fresh Food Market hiring for new location

- Busch's Fresh Food Market will soon open a new location in Canton that will for the first time include a restaurant. To prepare for the new market the company is hiring for many full and part-time positions including: Bakers, Baristas, Cashiers, Guest Services, Deli, Floral, Meat/Seafood Managers, Meat Cutter, Bartenders, Chefs, Hosts/Hostess, Servers, Dishwashers and more. Busch's will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, February 8th from 11am-7pm and Saturday, February 11th from 9am-5pm. The location is Summit on the Park Conference Center 46000 Summit Pkwy., Canton. For more information follow the link to: Busch's Fresh Food Market.