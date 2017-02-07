Lawrence Plastics hiring for several positions

Posted:Feb 07 2017 01:02PM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 01:04PM EST

(WJBK) - Today's job is sponsored by Pure Michigan Talent Connect. Lawrence Plastics, a pioneer in the North American plastics industry is currently taking applications to fill several positions.Open positions include Shift Supervisor, Quality Auditor and Die Setter, Production Associate and Process Technician. For consideration apply via email at  hr@lawrenceplastics.com, fax at 248-795-2668, or in person at 6338 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48346. For more information follow the link to: lawrenceplastics.com


