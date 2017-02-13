Senior Application Engineer at Unique Systems Design, Inc.

- Unique Systems Design, Inc. is hiring an industry experienced and knowledgeable Senior Application Engineer. Candidates assist in developing, integrating and troubleshooting Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) application software and hardware. Provide guidance on architecture software development, software design, testing and troubleshooting. Required education and experience includes: Bachelor of Science in Electrical or Computer Engineering (or equivalent). Candidate should have 5-7 years experience in Android, Linux OS and infotainment systems. For information and to apply follow the link to: Senior Application Engineer.