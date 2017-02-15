U-Haul Customer Service Representative

- U-Haul Moving Centers is looking for candidates to fill the position of Customer Service Representative. As a Customer Service Representative you will perform various duties including: Provide outstanding service to customers in person and on the telephone. Prepare rental contracts and invoices for customers. Maintain the facility and lot in a clean condition. Clean and inspect rental equipment and dispense propane. Position requires a valid driver’s license and a good driving record to operate a motor vehicle. For information and to apply follow the link to Customer Service Representative.