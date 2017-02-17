Meijer Distribution Warehouse Team Member

- Meijer is looking for a Warehouse Team Member. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for product selection and loading of trailers for store delivery within the company's distribution facility. The individual will also maintain a friendly working relationship with a diverse team and leadership to promote productivity and maintain an attitude of positive customer service. The ideal candidate must be at least 18 years old and able to work any shift. For information and to apply follow the link to: Distribution Warehouse Team Member.