Job Fair: 50+ positions to fill

- More than 50 workers are needed to fill a variety of positions in Metro Detroit. Positions include Window installation and repair, landscaping and tool room press operator. A job fair will be held this week to help fill the available positions. The event is Thursday, February 23rd starting at noon. The location is 30035 Commerce Blvd. Chesterfield, MI 48051. Between 25 and 26 Mile Roads, west off Gratiot. Companies include: Independent Window Repair, Precision Landscaping, T&J Drywall, C&M Manufacturing, ACU-TEMP, Radiance Fence Co., Fin's Eatery & Spirits and Kroll Construction. Candidates need a valid driver's license to attend. Resumes encouraged.