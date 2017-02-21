ZF, a global leader in driveline and chassis technology holding job fair

Today's job is sponsored by Michigan Talent Connect. ZF, a global leader in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology is holding a job fair to fill 40-50 Project Manager and Engineering positions. The job fair will be held Saturday, March 4th from 9am-12pm at the company's facility in Washington Township. The company is located at:4505 West 26 Mile Road, Washington Twp. 48094-2600. ZF Project Managers work with all parts of the business to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget. Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in project management, engineering or related technical field required. MBA preferred, although additional business management education/experience will be considered. Engineers at ZF are responsible for designing, developing and implementing programs and applications.Potential candidates can check out the latest jobs in Washington and all ZF locations at http://www.Zf.Com/careers